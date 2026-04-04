Renato Moicano and Chris Duncan may be teammates, but a spot in the UFC lightweight rankings is a valuable enough prize for them to put that relationship aside and meet in the main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

Duncan (15-2) enters the fight riding a four-fight winning streak and a 6-1 record in the Octagon since securing a UFC contract with a 2022 knockout win on Dana White's Contender Series.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Duncan for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Moicano represents the stiffest test of Duncan's career to date. Moicano currently holds the No. 10 spot in the UFC lightweight rankings, despite having lost his two most recent fights. The first of those losses came when he stepped up on short notice to face then-lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 311. That defeat was followed by a loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 317. Prior to the two-fight losing skid, Moicano had won four consecutive fights.

The rest of Saturday's card features some of the lower weight classes in action. An interesting showdown between ranked strawweights takes the co-main event slot when Virna Jandiroba takes on Tabatha Ricci. Jandiroba, 37, is fresh off her five-fight win streak coming to an end against Mackenzie Dern for the vacant title in October. Now, she looks to get back on track against Ricci, who is 3-1 in her last four bouts since 2024. She's coming off a TKO win over Amanda Ribas last July.

Below is all the information you need to catch the action on Saturday night. Be sure to check out the CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Duncan preview with predictions and expert picks for the main event.

How to watch UFC Fight Night on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, April 4

Start time: 5 p.m. ET (prelims) | 8 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas

Stream: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights stream exclusively on the service for seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

All Paramount+ subscribers -- Premium and Essential -- can also stream an extensive archive of UFC content, including a deep library of past UFC fights on demand, iconic fights and features on champions and UFC legends, series like UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown, exclusive interviews with athletes, previews of every numbered event with CBS Sports experts and much more.

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UFC Fight Night fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Chris Duncan -180 Renato Moicano +150 Lightweight Virna Jandiroba -135 Tabatha Ricci +114 Women's strawweight Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev -1800 Brendson Ribiero +1000 Light heavyweight Ethyn Ewing -142 Rafael Estevam +120 Bantamweight Tommy McMillen -1350

Manolo Zecchini +800 Featherweight Jose Delano -345 Robert Ruchala +275 Featherweight

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 327 and seven more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced through May 2026. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.

Who wins Moicano vs. Duncan, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 19, 2018, and find out.