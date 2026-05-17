UFC Fight Night results, live updates: Arnold Allen, Melquizael Costa battle in main event from Las Vegas

A pair of welterweight contenders square off in a pivotal battle on Saturday night at the Meta Apex

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UFC Fight Nights in 2026 have largely been proving grounds for future stars. On Saturday, another rising contender looks to replace the old guard. Melquizael Costa headlines the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, testing himself against Arnold Allen.

Costa has the wind in his sails. In February, he knocked out Dan Ige with a spinning back kick. The only thing more impressive than the finish is that no one had stopped Ige in 29 previous fights. Costa is determined to repeat himself against another elite fighter who's never been knocked out or submitted.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Costa for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Allen was once tabbed as the future of the featherweight division. His 10-0 UFC run crumbled when he ran into former featherweight champion Max Holloway. For a long time, injuries were his biggest foe. Now he contends with layoffs and a 1-3 skid. As Aljamain Sterling did a few weeks ago against Youssef Zalal, Allen won't let a younger fighter push him aside.

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Costa preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Costa card, results

Odds via DraftKings

  • Arnold Allen -148 vs. Melquizael Costa +124, featherweights
  • Daniel Santos -162 vs. Doo Ho Choi +136, featherweights
  • Malcolm Wellmaker -340 vs. Juan Diaz +270, bantamweights
  • Modestas Bukauskas -340 vs. Christian Edwards +270, 215-pound catchweights
  • Bernardo Sopaj def.Timothy Cuamba via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)
  • Khaos Williams def. Nikolay Veretennikov via first-round TKO (punches)
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Bernardo Sopaj stops the show in style

Sopaj gave Timothy Cuamba two ways out: knockout or submission. Sopaj was likely ahead on the scorecards after Round 1, but he didn't care for the judges' thoughts. Sopaj dropped Cuamba with a nasty punch in the second round. The referee let the fight continue despite follow-up ground strikes that bloodied Cuamba. Ultimately, Sopaj used the strikes to soften up Cuamba for the second-round rear-naked choke.

 
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Up next: Bernardo Sopaj vs.Timothy Cuamba

We slide down to the bantamweight division. Sweden's Sopaj looks to build momentum inside the Octagon. His UFC debut against Vinicius Oliveira didn't go his way, but he bounced back against Ricky Turcios. Tonight he fights Cuamba, the latter of whom comes off consecutive wins.

 
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Khaos Williams causes chaotic KO

Williams lives up to his first name. The knockout artist created chaos inside the Octagon. The small betting favorite blitzed Nikolay Veretennikov, off-balancing him with a left hand, then rocking him with a right. Veretennikov valiantly survived the initial knockdown, but Williams would not be denied. The savvy veteran was thoughtful in his approach, straddling the line between pressure and overexertion. He stayed in Veretennikov's face but carefully selected his finishing shots. Another knockdown was all the referee needed to intervene. The official result was a first-round TKO.

 
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Up next: Khaos Williams vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Tonight's main card kicks off in the welterweight division. Knockout artist Williams looks to get back on track after consecutive losses. Williams -- who has knocked out Abdul Razak Alhassan and Alex Morono in the past -- takes on Veretennikov. The Kazakh fighter is coming off a KO win over Niko Price.

 
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Welcome to UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Costa

Welcome to CBS Sports' live coverage for UFC Fight Night. Tonight's show takes place at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. Headlining the card is Arnol Allen vs. Melquizael Costa in a meeting of ranked featherweights. We're six fights into the prelims. Currently, Tommy Gant and Artur Minev are fighting in the lightweight division. We'll have fight recaps for the entire six-fight main card, plus round-by-round recaps for the main event, starting at 8 p.m. ET. No need to refresh. 
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