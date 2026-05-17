UFC Fight Night results, live updates: Arnold Allen, Melquizael Costa battle in main event from Las Vegas

UFC Fight Nights in 2026 have largely been proving grounds for future stars. On Saturday, another rising contender looks to replace the old guard. Melquizael Costa headlines the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, testing himself against Arnold Allen.

Costa has the wind in his sails. In February, he knocked out Dan Ige with a spinning back kick. The only thing more impressive than the finish is that no one had stopped Ige in 29 previous fights. Costa is determined to repeat himself against another elite fighter who's never been knocked out or submitted.

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Allen was once tabbed as the future of the featherweight division. His 10-0 UFC run crumbled when he ran into former featherweight champion Max Holloway. For a long time, injuries were his biggest foe. Now he contends with layoffs and a 1-3 skid. As Aljamain Sterling did a few weeks ago against Youssef Zalal, Allen won't let a younger fighter push him aside.

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Costa preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Costa card, results

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