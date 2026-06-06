UFC Fight Night results, live updates: Belal Muhammad, Gabriel Bonfim battle in main event from Las Vegas

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Belal Muhammad is the latest veteran fighting to keep his spot against a hungry, young contender. Muhammad, the former welterweight champion, takes on Gabriel Bonfim in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Muhammad recorded one of the best undefeated runs in welterweight history en route to becoming the welterweight champion. But that time is over. Now, Muhammad finds himself in unfamiliar territory. The former champion enters the Octagon with consecutive losses for the first time in his career. The young lions are circling the welterweight elite, with Bonfim looking to feast on Muhammad's bones. The new generation has largely supplanted the old guard, but Muhammad has no plans to share that fate.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs. Bonfim for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Saturday's presentation might be the best Meta APEX card of the year. Top-five middleweight contender Brendan Allen and heavy-handed Iwo Baraniewski are back, plus exciting lightweight prospects Fares Ziam and Tom Nolan collide.

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs. Bonfim preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs. Bonfim card, results

Odds via DraftKings

Belal Muhammad -122 vs. Gabriel Bonfim -102, welterweights

Brendan Allen -205 vs. Edmen Shahbazyan +170, middleweights

Fares Ziam -310 vs. Tom Nolan +250, lightweights

Bryce Mitchell -142 vs. Santiago Luna +120, bantamweights

Iwo Baraniewski -380 vs. Junior Tafa +300, light heavyweights