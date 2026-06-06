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UFC Fight Night results, live updates: Belal Muhammad, Gabriel Bonfim battle in main event from Las Vegas

A pair of welterweight contenders square off in a pivotal battle on Saturday night in Las Vegas

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Belal Muhammad is the latest veteran fighting to keep his spot against a hungry, young contender. Muhammad, the former welterweight champion, takes on Gabriel Bonfim in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Muhammad recorded one of the best undefeated runs in welterweight history en route to becoming the welterweight champion. But that time is over. Now, Muhammad finds himself in unfamiliar territory. The former champion enters the Octagon with consecutive losses for the first time in his career. The young lions are circling the welterweight elite, with Bonfim looking to feast on Muhammad's bones. The new generation has largely supplanted the old guard, but Muhammad has no plans to share that fate.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs. Bonfim for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Saturday's presentation might be the best Meta APEX card of the year. Top-five middleweight contender Brendan Allen and heavy-handed Iwo Baraniewski are back, plus exciting lightweight prospects Fares Ziam and Tom Nolan collide.

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs. Bonfim preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs. Bonfim card, results

Odds via DraftKings

  • Belal Muhammad -122 vs. Gabriel Bonfim -102, welterweights
  • Brendan Allen -205 vs. Edmen Shahbazyan +170, middleweights
  • Fares Ziam -310 vs. Tom Nolan +250, lightweights
  • Bryce Mitchell -142 vs. Santiago Luna +120, bantamweights
  • Iwo Baraniewski -380 vs. Junior Tafa +300, light heavyweights
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Up next: Bryce Mitchell vs. Santiago Luna

Mitchell's bantamweight pursuit continues. The controversial grappler seeks reinvention in a lower weight class after suffering serious damage against Josh Emmett and Jean Silva at featherweight. Things started well, with a unanimous decision win against Said Nurmagomedov. Mitchell looks to build momentum against Luna. The Mexican-American fighter has stopped nearly every opponent he's fought. Will his combination of KO and submission prowess give Luna, 21, the tools to deal with Mitchell's grappling? We'll find out in minutes.

 
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Iwo Baraniewski keeps his perfect first-round finish record in tact

Barniewski still hasn't seen a second round. Nor has he crossed the 90-second mark in the UFC. Analysts thought a fight with Glory kickboxing alum Junior Tafa might finally compel Barniewski to lean on his deep judo experience. That was not necessary. Barniewski, mindful not to brawl with Tafa, picked on a known weakness. He targeted Tafa's leg, which Billy Elekana and Marcos Rogerio de Lima seriously damaged in the past. Barniewski imbalanced Tafa with his very first calf kick. The second put Tafa on the mat. A barrage of ground strikes, which were met with little resistance, forced the referee to intervene. Post-fight, Barniewski called for a top-15 opponent.

 
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Up next: Iwo Baraniewski vs. Junior Tafa

Do not blink. The first main card fight of the night is seconds away. Barniewski  (8-0) has knocked out every opponent in the first round. He makes his third UFC appearance against former heavyweight Junior Tafa. Don't let Tafa's 7-5 record fool you; he is a former Glory kickboxer with great striking skills. Is this the fight that compels Barniewski to finally lean on his decorated judo background? We'll see.

 
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