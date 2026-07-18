This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

UFC Fight Night results, live updates: Dricus du Pless, Kamaru Usman battle in main event from Oklahoma City

A former middleweight champion and former welterweight champion collide on Saturday night in Oklahoma

By
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland should keep a close eye on UFC Fight Night. Dricus du Plessis and Kamaru Usman, two men who've beaten Strickland, headline Saturday's event emanating from Oklahoma City.

Both former champions headlining the card have aspirations to win another title. Du Plessis returns one year after losing the title to Khamzat Chimaev. The one-sided loss made it tough to sell a rematch, but Strickland's resurgence gives Du Plessis, who twice beat the reigning champion, a shortcut to the top.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: du Plessis vs. Usman LIVE for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Usman's win over the current middleweight champion predates either man's title runs. "The Nigerian Nightmare" dominated a welterweight Strickland nearly a decade ago. Usman, the former 170-pound champion, makes his second middleweight appearance in pursuit of becoming a two-division champion. 

Saturday's return to Oklahoma City should prove fun. The main card is packed with dynamic fighters, including Christian Leroy Duncan, Chase Hooper, Fatima Kline and Tommy McMillen.

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs. Usman preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs. Usman card, results

Odds via DraftKings

  • Dricus du Plessis -230 vs. Kamaru Usman +190, middleweights
  • Christian Leroy Duncan -360 vs. Jared Cannonier +285, middleweights
  • Chase Hooper -380 vs. Mitch Ramirez +300, lightweights
  • Fatima Kline -485 vs. Tabatha Ricci +370, women's strawweights
  • Tommy McMillen -166 vs. Alberto Montes +140, featherweights
Add CBS Sports on Google
Updating Live
(11)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@UFConParamount via Twitter
July 19, 2026, 12:00 AM
Jul. 18, 2026, 8:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@UFConParamount via Twitter
July 18, 2026, 11:52 PM
Jul. 18, 2026, 7:52 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Up next: Austin Bashi vs. Jose Delgado

Tonight's featured preliminary fight takes place at featherweight. Submission artist Bashi has been nearly perfect, only losing a unanimous decision to Christian Rodriguez. Tonight, he faces a heavy-handed prospect in Delgado.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani edges out Seok Heyon Ko

These welterweights fought competitively for three rounds. Ultimately, Lebosnoyani's deeper tool bag and will to win nudged him ahead of Ko. Numerous times, Lebosnoyani had his opponent deep in an arm-in guillotine. Each time, Ko patiently worked his way out of legitimate danger. Lebosnoyani also mixed up takedowns and striking effectively to keep his opponent guessing. Likely tied one round apiece heading into Round 3, Lebosnoyani cranked the volume in the final minute and likely swayed the judges enough for a unanimous decision win (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

 
Pinned
Link copied
@UFConParamount via Twitter
July 18, 2026, 11:38 PM
Jul. 18, 2026, 7:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@UFConParamount via Twitter
July 18, 2026, 11:23 PM
Jul. 18, 2026, 7:23 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@UFConParamount via Twitter
July 18, 2026, 11:10 PM
Jul. 18, 2026, 7:10 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Up next: Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs. Seok Heyon Ko

The welterweights step into the Octagon next. "Mufasa" and "The Korean Tyson" are undefeated in their last five fights. True to his name, Ko loves seeking KOs. He matches up interestingly against Lebosnoyani, the more prolific submission artist.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@UFConParamount via Twitter
July 18, 2026, 11:07 PM
Jul. 18, 2026, 7:07 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome to UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma City

CBS Sports welcomes you to our live coverage of UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs. Usman. Two former UFC champions headline tonight's card, but we're still digging through an action-packed preliminary card. Three of the fights have ended by stoppage. The five-fight main card begins in an hour.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@UFConParamount via Twitter
July 18, 2026, 11:03 PM
Jul. 18, 2026, 7:03 pm EDT
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:26

    UFC Fight Night Higlights: RJ Harris vs Alvin Hines

  • Image thumbnail
    0:27

    UFC Fight Night Highlights: Anna Melisano vs Dione Barbosa

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    How Du Plessis vs. Usman Impacts the Title Picture

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Cannonier, Duncan Bring KO Power to Co-Main Event

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Dricus Du Plessis's Wrestling Skills

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Why This Fight is Career-Defining for Kamaru Usman

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    What to Know About Dricus Du Plessis

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    UFC Fight Night Preview: Hooper vs. Ramirez

  • Image thumbnail
    2:21

    Du Plessis vs. Usman: UFC Middleweight Main Event

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    UFC Fight Night Preview: Cannonier vs. Duncan

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    UFC Fight Night Preview: Ricci vs. Kline

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    UFC Fight Night Preview: McMillen vs. Montes

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Will the Public Watch Another Conor McGregor Fight?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Chances We See A Paddy Pimblett-Max Holloway Fight?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Will Dana White Consider McGregor vs Holloway Part 3?

  • Image thumbnail
    5:11

    UFC 329 Highlights: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Did The Condition Of The Mat Have An Impact On McGregor's Injury?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Daniel Cormier on Conor McGregor's Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    UFC 329 Highlights: Benoit Saint Denis vs Paddy Pimblett

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Pick to Win the Open Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    TURN IT UP TO 11: Red-hot Red Sox sweep Rays | Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Realistic Expectations for Seahawks in 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Brayden Burries Contending for Summer League MVP

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    MLB Power Rankings: Red Sox Jump 10 Spots

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    MLB Power Rankings: What's Wrong With The Mariners?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    MLB Power Rankings: Marlins Remain in Top 10

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    World Cup Final: Spain's Youth vs Argentina's Experience

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Clemson's Path To CFP Is Brutal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Gary Trent Jr.'s Confusing $64M Bucks Contract

See All Videos