UFC Fight Night results, live updates: Dricus du Pless, Kamaru Usman battle in main event from Oklahoma City

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UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland should keep a close eye on UFC Fight Night. Dricus du Plessis and Kamaru Usman, two men who've beaten Strickland, headline Saturday's event emanating from Oklahoma City.

Both former champions headlining the card have aspirations to win another title. Du Plessis returns one year after losing the title to Khamzat Chimaev. The one-sided loss made it tough to sell a rematch, but Strickland's resurgence gives Du Plessis, who twice beat the reigning champion, a shortcut to the top.

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Usman's win over the current middleweight champion predates either man's title runs. "The Nigerian Nightmare" dominated a welterweight Strickland nearly a decade ago. Usman, the former 170-pound champion, makes his second middleweight appearance in pursuit of becoming a two-division champion.

Saturday's return to Oklahoma City should prove fun. The main card is packed with dynamic fighters, including Christian Leroy Duncan, Chase Hooper, Fatima Kline and Tommy McMillen.

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs. Usman preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs. Usman card, results

Odds via DraftKings

Dricus du Plessis -230 vs. Kamaru Usman +190, middleweights

Christian Leroy Duncan -360 vs. Jared Cannonier +285, middleweights

Chase Hooper -380 vs. Mitch Ramirez +300, lightweights

Fatima Kline -485 vs. Tabatha Ricci +370, women's strawweights

Tommy McMillen -166 vs. Alberto Montes +140, featherweights