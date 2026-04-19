UFC Fight Night live updates, results: Mike Malott scores TKO of Gilbert Burns, sends Brazilian to retirement

Malott looked as impressive as could be in scoring the biggest win of his career to date

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The only thing previously holding back Canadian welterweight Mike Malott from a top-15 ranking and consideration as a legitimate contender was a statement win over an accomplished name.

All of that changed in the main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night card from Winnipeg, Manitoba, as Malott (14-2-1) systematically broke down former title challenger and No. 11-ranked Gilbert Burns (22-10) in a third-round TKO. Burns, 39, laid down his gloves in the center of the Octagon after the fight to announce his retirement following his fifth straight defeat.

"I'm on top of the world right now," an emotional Malott said after the fight.

Both fighters were in tears after the fight. For the 34-year-old Malott, it wasn't just the fact that he cemented himself as being legit by winning his fourth straight fight, he also became the third Canadian-born fighter to headline a UFC card in his own country, joining legends Georges St.-Pierre and Rory MacDonald.

Malott stuffed every one of Burns' takedown attempts and began to build separation in Round 2 after a close opening frame by relying on his jab and lead uppercut. Malott also showed great defense in repeatedly avoiding the heavy and looping lead right hands from Burns.

"I thought there could be some success with the uppercut," Malott said. "Something I always say is I like to prepare and not predict. We sharpen every weapon and prepare for whichever one is necessary."

Burns opened Round 3 with his face showing damage and his demeanor looking weary. Malott took full advantage by dropping him with a beautiful combination that began with a lead left uppercut to split the guard before finishing with a right hand around the gloves of Burns.

After Burns quickly regained his feet, Malott landed another right hand around the high guard to floor him again. Malott jumped in for some ground-and-pound that forced referee Herb Dean to save Burns by ending the fight at 2:08 of the round.

The key for Malott was the patience he showed in picking Burns apart.

"This guy has got a chin, [Burns] is a veteran," Malott said. "He has fought the best guys in the world. I'm not going to get arrogant and think the fight is over. I was still in the fight until the ref peeled me off. I am absolutely elated right now."

The final five losses of Burns' career all came against elite competition, which backs up the reputation that the Brazilian created in the sport as a perennial contender after moving from lightweight who was a dangerous finisher on the feet and on the ground.

"I worked so hard for this fight," Burns said. "I know Mike was going to fight at home and was going to bring everything I put in a great camp. I sacrificed so much. My coach knows I left no stone unturned. I worked very hard but I couldn't show it. Shout out to Mike Malott, his team did a great job.

"I think that's it. I think I had a great career. I fought so hard and I wanted to win so bad. I think that's it. I fought the best guys in the world and I never said no to a fight. But I'm content."

CBS Sports was with you throughout the night for UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Malott with updates, highlights and more below. Thanks for stopping by.

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Malott card, results

  • Mike Malott def. Gilbert Burns via third-round TKO (punches)
  • Charles Jourdain def. Kyler Philips via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Jai Hebert def. Mandel Nallo via first-round TKO (punches)
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Karine Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Gauge Young def. Thiago Moises via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
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That is one heck of an impressive TKO win for Malott. 

 
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ROUND 3: Burns opens very weary of Malott's boxing. Burns misses a wild overhand right and gets stuffed on another takedown attempt. Malott is looking the part of a rising contender. Big combination drops Burns (uppercut and left hook). And down goes Burns a second time on a right hand. Malott hovers over him and unloads strikes until referee Herb Dean jumps in to stop it. 

 
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ROUND 2: Good body kick from Burns but Malott counters with the right hand. Malott works the jab. Malott does a great job stuffing a takedown. Burns lands a counter right to the top of the head and mixes in calf kicks. Burns lands a Superman punch. Burns hits a calf kick and follows with a left hand. Hard uppercut from Malott and a right hand follows it. Burns had to exit and he looks a bit hurt. Big uppercut from Malott and a hook around the guard. Good boxing from Malott. He's keeping on the pressure and the threat of his right hand. This round has been all Malott after a razor-thin opening round. Malott lands another lead uppercut and Burns waves him on. Burns shoots but gets stuffed. Strong jabs from Malott and Burns' face is showing the damage. (10-9 Malott; 19-19)

 
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Burns' coach, Henri Hooft, tells his fighter not to load up on punches and to set up his right hand with the jab. 

 
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ROUND 1: Low blow from Burns on a kick briefly stops the action. Lots of posturing. Quick combination from Malott. Burns is trying to time that looping, overhand right. Good calf kicks from Burns. He follows up with a right hand from an awkward angle. Uppercut from Malott caught Burns leaning forward. Burns takes a step back after he eats a Malott combination. Malott is defending that right hand well. More calf kicks from Burns. Malott stuffs a takedown. Burns lands a pair of straight right hands as he mounts some good striking late in the round. The action remains close entering the final minute. Both fighters missed huge right hooks, at the same time. Good calf kicks from Burns. (10-9 Burns)

 
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April 19, 2026, 2:29 AM
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Malott, at 34, looks for the biggest win of his career. Burns, at 39, looks to prove he still belongs at this level. This should be fun. Burns needs to prove he still has a chin and Malott needs to show, should it get there, that he can fight into the championship rounds. 

 
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The main event is up next as Canada's own, Mike Malott aims for his fourth straight win against former title challenger Gilbert Burns, who looks to snap a four-fight losing skid. 

 
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April 19, 2026, 2:08 AM
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JOURDAIN on Phillips: "He's much tougher than I expected. He ate some very big shots."

 
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SCORECARDS: 29-28, 29-28 and 29-28 for Charles Jourdain as the Canadian earns his third straight win. 

 
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That was a really fun fight. 

 
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ROUND 3: Early pressure and high kick attempts from the southpaw Jourdain. Phillips works the jab but gets countered by a straight left. Phillips lands a pair of straight right hands. Jourdain gets taken down from a standing body lock. Jourdain reaches his feet and backs Phillips up with strikes. He is clearly the fresher fighter. Nice uppercut from Phillips to gain back respect. Jourdain misses a flying knee and Phillips turns it into a takedown. This is a key turn with the fight on the line. Jourdain threatens a kimura to wake up the crowd. Phillips works free and maintains top position. They work to their feet and Jourdain cuts Phillips above the left eye with punches. Huge pressure from Jourdain. The crowd is going crazy. Big final 30 seconds from Jourdain as he slugs it out from the clinch. This may have won him the round and the fight. Jourdain misses a wild rolling thunder at the horn that Phillips blocks. (10-9 Jourdain; 29-28 Jourdain)

 
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ROUND 2: Phillips lands a counter combination upstairs. Nice trip from Phillips into a takedown as he works from top position. A great reversal from Jourdain leads to a standing clinch before Phillips executes a mat return. Jourdain breaks free and works behind his jab in the standup. Good right hand from Phillips but he is looking tired. Beautiful counter striking from Jourdain. Front kick to the body from Jourdain visibly fatigues Phillips more. Phillips briefly wobbled from a two-punch combo by Jourdain. Phillips forces a standing clinch to buy time and the crowd boos him. Jourdain missed a spinning back elbow attempt but ended up in top position on the ground as he works a guillotine. Strong comeback round for the aggressive and chaotic Jourdain. (10-9 Jourdain; 19-19)

 
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ROUND 1: Phillips caught a kick attempt from Jourdain and landed a counter kick. Another missed kick by Jourdain saw Phillips turn it into a takedown and work from top position. Strong positional control by Philips as patiently lands strikes. Jourdain working hard to chase a kimura from the bottom but Phillips maintains strong control. Everything Jourdain tries, Phillips proves he's steps ahead of him. Jourdain works to his feet in the final minute and breaks free after Phillips resisted a guillotine attempt. Good striking from Jourdain in the final 20 seconds. (10-9 Phillips)

 
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The 30-year-old Jourdain (17-8-1), a native of Quebec, looks for his third straight win while Phillips (12-4), a 30-year-old American, looks to snap a two-fight losing skid. 

 
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We move on to the co-main event as bantamweights Kyler Phillips and Charles Jourdain do battle. 

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