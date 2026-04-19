UFC Fight Night live updates, results: Mike Malott scores TKO of Gilbert Burns, sends Brazilian to retirement

The only thing previously holding back Canadian welterweight Mike Malott from a top-15 ranking and consideration as a legitimate contender was a statement win over an accomplished name.

All of that changed in the main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night card from Winnipeg, Manitoba, as Malott (14-2-1) systematically broke down former title challenger and No. 11-ranked Gilbert Burns (22-10) in a third-round TKO. Burns, 39, laid down his gloves in the center of the Octagon after the fight to announce his retirement following his fifth straight defeat.

"I'm on top of the world right now," an emotional Malott said after the fight.

Both fighters were in tears after the fight. For the 34-year-old Malott, it wasn't just the fact that he cemented himself as being legit by winning his fourth straight fight, he also became the third Canadian-born fighter to headline a UFC card in his own country, joining legends Georges St.-Pierre and Rory MacDonald.

Malott stuffed every one of Burns' takedown attempts and began to build separation in Round 2 after a close opening frame by relying on his jab and lead uppercut. Malott also showed great defense in repeatedly avoiding the heavy and looping lead right hands from Burns.

"I thought there could be some success with the uppercut," Malott said. "Something I always say is I like to prepare and not predict. We sharpen every weapon and prepare for whichever one is necessary."

Burns opened Round 3 with his face showing damage and his demeanor looking weary. Malott took full advantage by dropping him with a beautiful combination that began with a lead left uppercut to split the guard before finishing with a right hand around the gloves of Burns.

After Burns quickly regained his feet, Malott landed another right hand around the high guard to floor him again. Malott jumped in for some ground-and-pound that forced referee Herb Dean to save Burns by ending the fight at 2:08 of the round.

The key for Malott was the patience he showed in picking Burns apart.

"This guy has got a chin, [Burns] is a veteran," Malott said. "He has fought the best guys in the world. I'm not going to get arrogant and think the fight is over. I was still in the fight until the ref peeled me off. I am absolutely elated right now."

The final five losses of Burns' career all came against elite competition, which backs up the reputation that the Brazilian created in the sport as a perennial contender after moving from lightweight who was a dangerous finisher on the feet and on the ground.

"I worked so hard for this fight," Burns said. "I know Mike was going to fight at home and was going to bring everything I put in a great camp. I sacrificed so much. My coach knows I left no stone unturned. I worked very hard but I couldn't show it. Shout out to Mike Malott, his team did a great job.

"I think that's it. I think I had a great career. I fought so hard and I wanted to win so bad. I think that's it. I fought the best guys in the world and I never said no to a fight. But I'm content."

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UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Malott card, results