UFC Fight Night results: Joe Pyfer scores TKO of Israel Adesanya in main event of wild card in Seattle

SEATTLE -- A new era is brewing in the middleweight division, and Israel Adesanya bore witness to it Saturday night. The former champion raised Joe Pyfer's hand in a show of respect after being knocked out in the second round by the young contender at UFC Fight Night in Seattle.

In a different timeline, Adesanya vs. Pyfer could have been a heated contest. Instead, Saturday's main event was built on mutual respect from a pair of fighters who have matured since their early rises.

Pyfer, who underwent a transformative discovery of inner peace six weeks before Fight Night, showed the same vicious streak that fans had become accustomed to once the Octagon door shut.

He tapped into his aggressive side after a tough first round against the Nigerian sensation. Adesanya largely led the dance with superior striking and sublime takedown defense; however, his waning and chin caught up to him in Round 2.

Adesanya, a fighter historically known for his elusiveness, ate a hard right hook that forced him against the fence. Pyfer was patient in pursuit of the finish, throwing select power punches before taking down his opponent. Adesanya survived the initial rear-naked choke attempt but helplessly covered up under a barrage of ground strikes that forced the referee's intervention.

After the fight, Pyfer showed great appreciation for Adesanya, whom Pyfer considers the greatest middleweight ever, an opinion shared by many UFC fans.

Adesanya, in the midst of a four-fight losing streak, quickly quieted any chatter about retirement.

"I'm not f---ing leaving. You'll never stop me," he asserted. "I might get beaten, but I'll always remain undefeated [in my mind]."

CBS Sports was with you the entire way on Saturday with updates, analysis and highlights from a card that featured the bloodiest affair of 2026 to this point and a frightening moment when Maycee Barber was knocked out by Alexa Grasso.

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Pyfer card, results