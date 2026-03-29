UFC Fight Night results: Joe Pyfer scores TKO of Israel Adesanya in main event of wild card in Seattle
Pyfer grabbed the biggest win of his career against the UFC legend
SEATTLE -- A new era is brewing in the middleweight division, and Israel Adesanya bore witness to it Saturday night. The former champion raised Joe Pyfer's hand in a show of respect after being knocked out in the second round by the young contender at UFC Fight Night in Seattle.
In a different timeline, Adesanya vs. Pyfer could have been a heated contest. Instead, Saturday's main event was built on mutual respect from a pair of fighters who have matured since their early rises.
Pyfer, who underwent a transformative discovery of inner peace six weeks before Fight Night, showed the same vicious streak that fans had become accustomed to once the Octagon door shut.
He tapped into his aggressive side after a tough first round against the Nigerian sensation. Adesanya largely led the dance with superior striking and sublime takedown defense; however, his waning and chin caught up to him in Round 2.
Adesanya, a fighter historically known for his elusiveness, ate a hard right hook that forced him against the fence. Pyfer was patient in pursuit of the finish, throwing select power punches before taking down his opponent. Adesanya survived the initial rear-naked choke attempt but helplessly covered up under a barrage of ground strikes that forced the referee's intervention.
After the fight, Pyfer showed great appreciation for Adesanya, whom Pyfer considers the greatest middleweight ever, an opinion shared by many UFC fans.
Adesanya, in the midst of a four-fight losing streak, quickly quieted any chatter about retirement.
"I'm not f---ing leaving. You'll never stop me," he asserted. "I might get beaten, but I'll always remain undefeated [in my mind]."
CBS Sports was with you the entire way on Saturday with updates, analysis and highlights from a card that featured the bloodiest affair of 2026 to this point and a frightening moment when Maycee Barber was knocked out by Alexa Grasso.
UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Pyfer card, results
- Joe Pyfer def. Israel Adesanya via second-round TKO (punches)
- Alexa Grasso def. Maycee Barber via first-round knockout (punch)
- Michael Chiesa def. Niko Price via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)
- Lerryan Douglas def. Julian Erosa via first-round KO (punch)
- Yousri Belgaroui def. Mansur Abdul-Malik via third-round KO (knee)
- Terrance McKinney def. Kyle Nelson via first-round TKO (head kick and punches)
Joe Pyfer rallies, stops Israel Adesanya
Come Monday, Pyfer will likely be a top-five-ranked UFC middleweight. Pyfer came back from a tough first round against Adesanya, stopping the former middleweight champion in Round 2. A hard right hook forced Adesanya to the cage. Pyfer, patient in his approach, landed selective power shots before taking down Adesanya. While Adesanya survived the initial rear-naked choke attempt, he couldn't recover from subsequent ground strikes that forced the referee's intervention.
Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer -- Round 2
Adesanya lands a body kick to start. He backs Pyfer up to the fence. Adesanya throws a deep, then takes the angle to avoid incoming fire. An eyepoke to Pyfer brings the fight to a brief halt. Adesanya sprawls, blocking another takedown. Pyfer connects with a nice left hand before eating a counter. Adesanya lands a hard right hand that forces Pyfer back. Pyfer is getting desperate with his takedowns. Pyfer lands a left hook that sends spit flying from Adesanya's mouth. Both men are landing big shots now! Adesanya lands a beautiful three-punch combo. Pyfer hurts Adesanya with a right hook! Adesanya covers up as Pyfer selects deliberate power punches! Adesanya fires back but gives up another takedown. Pyfer has two minutes to work. He takes the back and starts threatening a rear-naked choke. Adesanya is wincing a ton. Pyfer starts landing big shots as Adesanya floats from front to back. Adesanya covers up helplessly as Pyfer unleashes a barrage! It's all over! TKO win for Pyfer.
Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer -- Round 1
Adesanya opens with a leg kick. Pyfer reaches for a single leg, then presses Adesanya against the fence with a body lock. Adesanya's takedown defense holds up so far. Adesanya breaks free and takes center. The former champ throws a high kick but misses. Pyfer throws heat but can't land. Adesanya shows Pyfer many feints to disrupt his rhythm. Adesanya lands with a heavy inside kick. He follows with a punch and a knee to the gut. Pyfer catches Adesanya with a left hook. The underdog attempts an elbow and an uppercut, but slightly misses. Adesanya stops another takedown as the crowd chants "Izzy!" Adesanya nearly takes Pyfer off his feet with a low kick. Pyfer returns one. Adesanya sticks a straight right. Pyfer swings at the air. Adesanya with another big low kick. Pyfer drives and secures his first takedown against the fence. A nice moment late for Pyfer, but he couldn't make up for Adesanya's lead in striking. Unofficial score: 10-9 Adesanya
Up next: Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer
All that remains is Saturday's main event. Former UFC middleweight champion Adesanya, arguably the second-best middleweight ever, tries to stop a three-fight losing skid. Rising contender Pyfer is looking to take his spot in the top five.
Alexa Grasso knocks down and chokes out Maycee Barber in scary sequence
Barber, always the aggressor, takes center control. Grasso cracks her with a straight hand and leg kick. Barber blitzes forward, Grasso counters her hard. The Seattle crowd is firmly behind the former champ. "Mexico" chants break out in support of Grasso. The former champ caught Barber coming in with a clean shot. She jumped on a rear-naked choke, but Barber was basically unconscious by the time she locked it in. The finish was scary, as it took Barber quite a while to recover, but fortunately, she madeit out of the Octagon on her own feet. Grasso was officially awarded a first-round KO.
Up next: Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber
Saturday's co-main event has title implications. Former UFC women's flyweight champion Grasso attempts to snap a three-fight winless streak. Grasso, the only woman to submit reigning champ Valentina Shevchenko, has a tough test. Nicknamed "The Future," Barber is on the cusp of achieving her dreams and entering title contention with a win tonight.
Michael Chiesa walks off into the sunset victorious
Enjoy retirement, Chiesa. Mixed martial arts is a cruel beast. Usually, its legends are carried out staring at the lights. "The Maverick" avoided that fate in his home state. Fighting for the final time after 16 years, most of which were spent in the UFC, Chiesa choked out Niko Price in one minute.
"I love you guys so much, you have no idea," Chiesa said in his post-fight interview. "I'm a kid who came from nothing. I worked hard, dreamed big, and never gave up on myself. I relied on the people who supported me. I love you guys with every ounce of my being."
Chiesa wraps up a praiseworthy career. "The Ultimate Fighter" winner has fought some of the toughest. He holds wins over former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos, interim champions Tony Ferguson and Carlos Condit, and title challenger Diego Sanchez.
Up next: Michael Chiesa vs. Niko Price
Chiesa makes his final walk to the Octagon. "The Maverick" has spent most of his 16-year mixed martial arts career inside the Octagon. "The Ultimate Fighter" will retire in his home state after tonight's fight with Niko Price. Over his career, Chiesa has fought UFC champions, interim champs, and title challengers. Rafael dos Anjos, Tony Ferguson, and Carlos Condit are among the legends he's beaten.
Lerryan Douglas knocks out Julian Erosa quickly
It was never likely that Douglas and Erosa would see the scorecards. The fight didn't make it out of the first round. Douglas capitalized on Erosa's questionable chin. He repeatedly dropped him with jabs and straights. Douglas landed approximately six strikes per minute for the 180 seconds that their fight lasted. Ultimately, he's credited with two knockdowns and the knockout.
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