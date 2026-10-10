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UFC Fight Night results, live updates: Brendan Allen, Christian Leroy Duncan battle in Las Vegas

Ranked middleweights collide on Saturday night in Las Vegas looking to inch closer to a title shot

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LAS VEGAS -- Brendan Allen and Christian Leroy Duncan have the middleweight title scene on their minds. An impressive showing at UFC Fight Night could set the winner up for a major fight in a tumultuous division. 

Allen is often the bridesmaid but never the bride. The fourth-ranked middleweight fights backwards in the division for the second straight time. Allen is frustrated, especially after former UFC champion Dricus du Plessis allegedly ducked him to fight Kamaru Usman. If he can take that frustration out on Duncan and produce a memorable finish, he might obtain the elusive fight that'll put him on a title trajectory.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night on Saturday for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Duncan wants to shake up the division. The dynamic striker is brimming with confidence after beating veteran contenders Jared Cannonier and Roman Dolidze. Allen is his biggest test to date. A win will do wonders for him regardless of how he achieves it; however, if he can unleash another highlight reel knockout, we could have a new middleweight star on our hands.

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Duncan preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Duncan card, results

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