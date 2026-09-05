UFC Fight Night results, live updates: Dan Hooker, Salahdine Parnasse battle in main event from Paris

Dan Hooker delights in playing the villain. Hooker has been a top lightweight for nearly a decade, though his best days might be behind him. His opponent, Frenchman Salahdine Parnasse, plays the hero in France. It's a major debut for a sought-after free agent in the main event of UFC Fight Night from Paris on Saturday.

Until Saturday, Parnasse (23-2) was one of the most decorated active mixed martial artists outside of the UFC. He's a former two-division KSW champion, the same European promotion where former UFC champions Dricus du Plessis and Jan Blachowicz, lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot and former heavyweight Alexander Gustafsson cut their teeth. His technical boxing, knockout power and grappling acumen have oddsmakers convinced of a successful UFC debut.

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Hooker wants to send the Paris fans home crying. He enjoys fighting more than arguably any athlete. He once defeated Jalin Turner with a broken arm and orbital bone. He's fought multiple undisputed and interim UFC champions, including a timeless battle with Dustin Poirier. Fully committed to MMA after taking his foot off the gas, Hooker believes he has just as much to gain as the young stud he's facing.

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Parnasse preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 12 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 3 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Parnasse card, results

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