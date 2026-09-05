Skip to Main Content

UFC Fight Night results, live updates: Dan Hooker, Salahdine Parnasse battle in main event from Paris

Parnasse makes his UFC debut at home against the tough veteran Hooker

By
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Dan Hooker delights in playing the villain. Hooker has been a top lightweight for nearly a decade, though his best days might be behind him. His opponent, Frenchman Salahdine Parnasse, plays the hero in France. It's a major debut for a sought-after free agent in the main event of UFC Fight Night from Paris on Saturday.

Until Saturday, Parnasse (23-2) was one of the most decorated active mixed martial artists outside of the UFC. He's a former two-division KSW champion, the same European promotion where former UFC champions Dricus du Plessis and Jan Blachowicz, lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot and former heavyweight Alexander Gustafsson cut their teeth. His technical boxing, knockout power and grappling acumen have oddsmakers convinced of a successful UFC debut.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night on Saturday for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Hooker wants to send the Paris fans home crying. He enjoys fighting more than arguably any athlete. He once defeated Jalin Turner with a broken arm and orbital bone. He's fought multiple undisputed and interim UFC champions, including a timeless battle with Dustin Poirier. Fully committed to MMA after taking his foot off the gas, Hooker believes he has just as much to gain as the young stud he's facing.

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Parnasse preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 12 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 3 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Parnasse card, results

Odds via DraftKings

Add CBS Sports on Google
Updating Live
(2)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Modestas Bukauskas completes the comeback against Oumar Sy

Bukauskas' face tells the story that he was in a fight. Bukauskas, the betting underdog, struggled with Sy's power in the first round. Sy, empowered by his fellow Frenchmen, put a whooping on Bukauskas with dominant wrestling and powerful strikes. He nearly finished the fight within five minutes. However, his output crashed in the second round. Bukauskas picked up the pace against a drained opponent, finishing him with strikes.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome to UFC Fight Night in Paris

Two consecutive weeks with early start times as the UFC goes global. Today, the promotion is in Paris for a card headlined by Dan Hooker and Salahdine Parnasse. There's a lot of intrigue around UFC's new signee. The former two-division KSW champion draws a Top 10 opponent in a main event on home soil for his UFC debut. Right now, Parnasse's fellow Frenchman Oumar Sy is beating up Modestas Bukauskas.
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    What's at Stake for Salahdine Parnasse in UFC Debut?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    What's at Stake for Dan Hooker at UFC Fight Night?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    UFC Fight Night Highlights: Renier de Ridder vs Roman Dolidze

  • Image thumbnail
    0:31

    UFC Fight Night Highlights: Carli Judice vs Jeisla Chaves

  • Image thumbnail
    0:20

    UFC Fight Night Highlights: Jamall Emmers vs Lerryan Douglas

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Makhachev Defeats Garry for 17th Straight Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Mackenzie Dern's Evolution After UFC 330 Title Defense

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Jalin Turner Defeats Kaue Fernandes via 1st-Round KO

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Previewing Hernandez vs. Rodrigues at UFC Fight Night

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Spivac vs Petrino: Heavyweight Co-Main Event Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    UFC Fight Night Prospect to Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    UFC Fight Night Preview: De Ridder vs. Dolidze

  • Image thumbnail
    4:58

    UFC 330 Highlights: Islam Makhachev vs Ian Machado Garry

  • Image thumbnail
    2:20

    UFC 330 Highlights: Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    UFC 330 Highlights: Jalin Turner vs Kaue Fernandes

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    UFC 330 Highlights: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Dustin Stoltzfus

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    UFC 330 Highlights: Edson Barboza vs Esteban Ribovics

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    UFC 330 Highlights: Charles Johnson vs Eduardo Chapolin

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    UFC 330 Highlights: Vicente Luque vs Tresean Gore

  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    UFC 330 Highlights: Donte Johnson vs Eric McConico

See All Videos