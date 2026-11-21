Up next Aleksandre Topuria vs. Santiago Luna
This one will be good! Aleksandre Topuria, brother of former two-division UFC champion Ilia Topuria, takes on Santiago Luna. Both men are technical and powerful on the feet. Don't blink!
UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg has a vested interest in Saturday's fights. His most recent foe, Jiri Prochazka, and close friend, Navajo Stirling, meet in a UFC Fight Night main event with title implications.
Ten ranked UFC fighters make the long journey to Doha, Qatar for one of the strongest UFC Fight Night cards of the year. Chief among them are Prochazka and Stirling. Prochazka has a lot of damage to undo after letting the light heavyweight title slip through his fingers in April. Stirling, meanwhile, is soaring. A win on Saturday would be his fourth this year and second against a former UFC champion.
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The co-main event also has title implications. Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wants to become a two-division champion. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski believes he deserves the opportunity if he gets past Kevin Vallejos on Saturday.
Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs. Stirling preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 10 a.m. ET, with the main card starting at 1 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.
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This one will be good! Aleksandre Topuria, brother of former two-division UFC champion Ilia Topuria, takes on Santiago Luna. Both men are technical and powerful on the feet. Don't blink!
A UFC title run didn't earn Sterling the respect it should've. Fans haven't warmly embraced him or his many accomplishments as one of the best bantamweights ever. But the "Funk Master" is stubborn and talented enough to try and achieve something that even his boldest cynics would have trouble disputing.
Sterling fights Kevin Vallejos in Saturday's UFC Fight Night co-main event in Qatar. A victory could put the former bantamweight champion in line to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title, giving Sterling a chance to join the exclusive club of UFC fighters who have won two weight class titles. It's an opportunity the No. 4-ranked featherweight contender never expected to have this late in his career.
"I came up short in my amateur wrestling career; I never won a national title, never got to go to the state tournament, and it just always made me hungrier to keep pushing," Sterling told CBS Sports. "I became a UFC champ, and after setting the records, I came up short in my last one. Then I went up to 45, and now here's a new goal. I could become a two-division champion. I think that's a special feat in itself. People can talk and say whatever they want, but numbers don't lie. So for me, that's what it's all about."
People won't remember this fight by morning. Teixeira and Gaziev fight three halfhearted heavyweight rounds. The most memorable moments were a first-round knockdown from Gaziev, which actually landed on Teixeira's, and several grazing low blows from Teixeira.
A Jiri Prochazka fight is never a safe bet. He's equally likely to be the benefactor of a Hail Mary knockout as he is the victim of one. He can steamroll an opponent or be thoroughly dominated. Predicting a KO finish is nearly foolproof. Predicting a winner is much less certain. Navajo Stirling could end 2026 as a strong candidate for Breakout Fighter of the Year. A win over Prochazka would be his fourth this year and his second over a former UFC champion. The Kiwi is coming off a win over Jan Blachowicz, which still has merit even though Blachowicz is 43. And Stirling, 29, will only get better. I don't think that's true for Prochazka. His speed and power have not declined, but his style works because of its imperfections. Against Khalil Rountree Jr., he only started winning by abandoning the cautious approach he trained for. So the question is ultimately this: is Stirling good enough right now?
Take a look below for CBS Sports' full preview and prediction for tonight's main event.
The big boys are shaking things up. The towering Teixeira attempts to bounce back from a knockout loss to Sergei Pavlovich. It was Teixeira's first fight against a truly elite heavyweight. After all, Pavlovich fights Alex Pereira in a potential heavyweight title eliminator at UFC 335. Gaziev shook off a two-fight skid by knocking out Kennedy Nzechukwu in August.
On paper, Saturday's Fight Night looked like one of the best UFC Fight Nights of the year. The action in Doha, Qatar, has lived up to it so far. Joni Mitchell tried to enter the Knockout of the Year conversation with a phenomenal knee; Nikolas Motta's face was unrecognizable after a brutal battle with Dom Mar Fan, and Amir Albazi scored an incredible comeback submission win.