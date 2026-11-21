UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg has a vested interest in Saturday's fights. His most recent foe, Jiri Prochazka, and close friend, Navajo Stirling, meet in a UFC Fight Night main event with title implications.

Ten ranked UFC fighters make the long journey to Doha, Qatar for one of the strongest UFC Fight Night cards of the year. Chief among them are Prochazka and Stirling. Prochazka has a lot of damage to undo after letting the light heavyweight title slip through his fingers in April. Stirling, meanwhile, is soaring. A win on Saturday would be his fourth this year and second against a former UFC champion.

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The co-main event also has title implications. Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wants to become a two-division champion. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski believes he deserves the opportunity if he gets past Kevin Vallejos on Saturday.

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs. Stirling preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 10 a.m. ET, with the main card starting at 1 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs. Stirling card, results

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