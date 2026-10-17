 Skip to Main Content

UFC Fight Night results, live updates as Joaquin Buckley, Mike Malott battle in Edmonton

Ranked welterweights collide on Saturday night in Canada looking to inch closer to a title shot

By
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Joaquin Buckley is hanging on by his fingertips. Fights with Kamaru Usman and Sean Brady should have put him into the title picture. Instead, those setbacks have him dangling from the edge of the welterweight Top 10. Mike Malott is ready to send him tumbling and assume his spot among the elite at UFC Fight Night in Edmonton.

Buckley has been acting very strange leading up to Saturday's fight. He ignored a handshake from UFC CEO and president Dana White at the ceremonial weigh-ins, and stood silent, staring daggers into the camera during an official UFC interview. He could be locked in or on the verge of collapse. Such antics take on much more meaning after the result. 

Malott seems dialed in by contrast. He's more serious than usual ahead of another main event appearance. "Captain Canada," as fans have begun to call him, headlines his second Canadian event in his seventh straight appearance on home soil. He's brimming with confidence after retiring Gilbert Burns with a third-round knockout. Now he wants Buckley's ranking.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Malott preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Malott card, results

Odds via DraftKings

Add CBS Sports on Google
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Christian Leroy Duncan's Best Weapon: Unpredictability

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Brendan Allen's Evolution From Grappler To All-Around Mixed Martial Artist

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    Godines-Souza: Does Souza Need To Hunt For a Finish or Simply Let Godinez Make a Mistake?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Camilo-Herbert: Is Distance Management the Whole Fight/Game Plan For Herbert?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    UFC 332 Highlights: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Payton Talbott

  • Image thumbnail
    7:38

    On The Road: UFC 332 Recap

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    UFC Preview: King Green vs. Esteban Ribovics

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    474 Significant Strikes Earn Guaylupo & Connor UFC Contracts

  • Image thumbnail
    0:26

    Joshua Van with only knockdown in flyweight title defense at UFC 331

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    UFC 331: Top Prelim Fight to Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    2:42

    Most Underrated Weapon in Tsarukyan-Ruffy

  • Image thumbnail
    3:16

    Tactical Battle To Watch in Van-Pantoja 2

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    What Can Steveson Build on From UFC Debut?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Noche UFC Highlights: Tommy McMillen vs Marwan Rahiki

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Noche UFC Highlights: Manon Fiorot vs Alexa Grasso

  • Image thumbnail
    0:44

    Noche UFC Highlights: Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Curtis Blaydes

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Noche UFC Highlights: David Martinez vs Dan Ige

  • Image thumbnail
    2:45

    UFC Fight Night Highlights: Dan Hooker vs Salahdine Parnasse

  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    UFC Fight Night Highlights: Fares Ziam vs Axel Sola

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    UFC Fight Night Highlights: Losene Keita vs Muhammad Naimov

See All Videos