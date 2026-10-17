UFC Fight Night results, live updates as Joaquin Buckley, Mike Malott battle in Edmonton

Joaquin Buckley is hanging on by his fingertips. Fights with Kamaru Usman and Sean Brady should have put him into the title picture. Instead, those setbacks have him dangling from the edge of the welterweight Top 10. Mike Malott is ready to send him tumbling and assume his spot among the elite at UFC Fight Night in Edmonton.

Buckley has been acting very strange leading up to Saturday's fight. He ignored a handshake from UFC CEO and president Dana White at the ceremonial weigh-ins, and stood silent, staring daggers into the camera during an official UFC interview. He could be locked in or on the verge of collapse. Such antics take on much more meaning after the result.

Malott seems dialed in by contrast. He's more serious than usual ahead of another main event appearance. "Captain Canada," as fans have begun to call him, headlines his second Canadian event in his seventh straight appearance on home soil. He's brimming with confidence after retiring Gilbert Burns with a third-round knockout. Now he wants Buckley's ranking.

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Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Malott preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Malott card, results

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