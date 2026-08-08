UFC Fight Night results, live updates: Mateusz Gamrot, Quillan Salkilld battle in main event from Las Vegas

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Can Quillan Salkilld continue his speed run through the lightweight division? The term derives from players trying to complete a video game as fast as possible. Ironically, the next level to conquer is against Mateusz "Gamer" Gamrot at UFC Fight Night.

Salkilld could not have picked a more difficult division to sprint through. The 155-pound weight class is arguably the deepest in MMA, yet Salkilld has passed his tests with flying colors. Since debuting last year, he's recorded CBS Sports' 2025 Knockout of the Year against Nasrat Haqparast and stopped longtime contender Beneil Dariush in one round. Against Gamrot, he faces an elite grappler often knocking on the door of title contention.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld LIVE for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Saturday's card in Las Vegas also features Darren Elkin's retirement fight. "The Damage" is a six-to-one underdog against Yadier Del Valle, but you can never count out Elkins' heart.

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld card, results

Odds via DraftKings

Quillan Salkilld -130 vs. Mateusz Gamrot +110, lightweights

Carlos Diego Ferreira -180 vs. Billy Quarantillo +150, lightweights

Yadier Del Valle -900 vs. Darren Elkins +600, featherweights

Alexia Thainara -270 vs. Amanda Lemos +220, women's strawweights

Ty Miller -425 vs. Billy Ray Goff +330, welterweights

