UFC Fight Night results, live updates: Raul Rosas Jr., Raoni Barcelos battle in main event from Las Vegas

A pair of top bantamweights at vastly different portions of their career meet on Saturday night. Raul Rosas Jr. and Raoni Barcelos are set to square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night from Las Vegas.

Rosas, who signed with the promotion at 17 in 2022, makes his first appearance in a headlining role as he looks to climb the ladder toward the elusive title shot. Barcelos, meanwhile, is set for his 16th Octagon walk at 39. He enters on an impressive five-fight win streak.

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Elsewhere on Saturday, Ailin Perez and Norma Dumont are ready to settle their feud in a women's bantamweight fight. And Luis Hernandez is set for his UFC debut when he takes on Sedriques Dumas in a light heavyweight contest.

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Rosas vs. Barcelos preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Rosas vs. Barcelos card, results

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