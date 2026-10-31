UFC Fight Night results, live updates as Renato Moicano, Tom Nolan headline fight card in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- The UFC lightweight division is on fire. The sport's deepest division is slowly being reshaped as longtime torchbearers tussle with a talented new generation. Such is the case on Saturday, when veteran Renato Moicano and young lion Tom Nolan clash in the main event of UFC Fight Night.

Moicano has been competing inside the Octagon for more than a decade. During that time, Moicano was ranked in two divisions and challenged for the lightweight title. Nolan was 14 when Moicano made his UFC debut. He's invested countless hours studying "Money" Moicano and is ready to take out one of his MMA "heroes." Nolan deeply respects Moicano, but the veteran isn't interested in romanticizing the fight.

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Jacobe Smith is starving to make a statement in the co-main event. The "Contender Series" graduate accepted the Randy Brown fight with less than two weeks to prepare. Smith has been stone cold all fight week. He plans to make the kind of statement that could take him from unranked to a potential top-five opponent.

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Nolan preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Nolan card, results

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