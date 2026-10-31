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UFC Fight Night results, live updates as Renato Moicano, Tom Nolan headline fight card in Las Vegas

A veteran lightweight collides with a rising contender from Australia on Saturday night

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LAS VEGAS -- The UFC lightweight division is on fire. The sport's deepest division is slowly being reshaped as longtime torchbearers tussle with a talented new generation. Such is the case on Saturday, when veteran Renato Moicano and young lion Tom Nolan clash in the main event of UFC Fight Night. 

Moicano has been competing inside the Octagon for more than a decade. During that time, Moicano was ranked in two divisions and challenged for the lightweight title. Nolan was 14 when Moicano made his UFC debut. He's invested countless hours studying "Money" Moicano and is ready to take out one of his MMA "heroes." Nolan deeply respects Moicano, but the veteran isn't interested in romanticizing the fight.

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Jacobe Smith is starving to make a statement in the co-main event. The "Contender Series" graduate accepted the Randy Brown fight with less than two weeks to prepare. Smith has been stone cold all fight week. He plans to make the kind of statement that could take him from unranked to a potential top-five opponent.

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Nolan preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Nolan card, results

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A childhood punch convinced Jacobe Smith he belonged in the UFC: 'It changed me'

Not all wrestlers make great fighters. NCAA Division I All-American Smith was a fighter long before he walked the halls of Oklahoma State. 

"My mom was telling him to get out of our yard or something," Smith told CBS Sports. "He told her, 'Shut up, [bitch].' I don't even remember. I took off running, and there was a stump on the ground. I jumped off of it and hit him. He fell in the yard and balled up, rolling back and forth. He was a guy who beat up my cousin, who is older than me and used to bully me, and got me tough. I don't know what made me do it, but when I hit him, it changed me. I thought, 'I'm going to fight in the UFC when I'm older."

Why a childhood punch convinced Jacobe Smith he belonged in the UFC: 'It changed me'
Shakiel Mahjouri
Why a childhood punch convinced Jacobe Smith he belonged in the UFC: 'It changed me'
 
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Rodrigo Sezinado slices and slugs his way to first UFC win

Vancouver stand up! "The Ultimate Fighter" finalist Sezinado scored his first UFC win by doctor's stoppage. He very likely stole the first round with a spinning back fist and looping punches that had Theodor Berggren reaching. A dominant second round saw Sezinado land ground-and-pound from the mount. A nasty elbow badly sliced Berggren's lip, forcing a doctor stoppage between rounds. 

 
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Meet Tom Nolan: The Aussie contender making waves in the lightweight division

Nolan wants to join good friend Quillan Salkilld and the other new-generation lightweights taking over the division. He gets his chance tonight against longtime contender Renato Moicano. Inspired by Cory Sandhagen and Charles Oliveira, Salkilld moved his training camp to City Kickboxing to prepare for his first main event. Learn more about Nolan below.

Who is Tom Nolan? Meet the rising Aussie looking to cut up one of his idols at UFC Fight Night
Shakiel Mahjouri
Who is Tom Nolan? Meet the rising Aussie looking to cut up one of his idols at UFC Fight Night
 
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Welcome to UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Nolan

Welcome to CBS Sports' live coverage for UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Nolan. We're live Octagon-side at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. Stay here for live video highlights from tonight's fight, plus recaps for the main card fights. Tonight's show is headlined by Renato Moicano vs. Tom Nolan. The Aussie contender idolizes Moicano, but the Brazilian veteran isn't interested in romanticizing their fight. Moicano wants money, not compliments.
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