UFC Fight Night results, live updates: Umar Nurmagomedov, Song Yadong battle in main event from Shanghai

A major bantamweight collision is set for Shanghai on Saturday. Umar Nurmagomedov looks to hold his spot in the rankings when he takes on the China native Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Fight Night from major metro area of the country.

Nurmagomedov is coming off a big win over Deiveson Figueiredo in January at UFC 324, a win he thought could get him back in the 135-pound title picture. But instead of facing new champion Petr Yan, Nurmagomedov fights back in the rankings looking to make a statement.

Yadong himself is coming off a win over Figueiredo in May after taking a loss to Sean O'Malley at UFC 324. Now, a win over Nurmagomedov, who has just one in his career as a pro to former champ and current title challenger Merab Dvalishvili, and Yadong could find himself in the title picture as well.

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Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs. Yadong preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 3 a.m. ET with the main card starting at 6 a.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs. Yadong card, results

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