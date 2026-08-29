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UFC Fight Night results, live updates: Umar Nurmagomedov, Song Yadong battle in main event from Shanghai

Two of the top bantamweights in the world collide on Saturday night in China looking to prove their mettle for a title shot

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A major bantamweight collision is set for Shanghai on Saturday. Umar Nurmagomedov looks to hold his spot in the rankings when he takes on the China native Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Fight Night from major metro area of the country. 

Nurmagomedov is coming off a big win over Deiveson Figueiredo in January at UFC 324, a win he thought could get him back in the 135-pound title picture. But instead of facing new champion Petr Yan, Nurmagomedov fights back in the rankings looking to make a statement.

Yadong himself is coming off a win over Figueiredo in May after taking a loss to Sean O'Malley at UFC 324. Now, a win over Nurmagomedov, who has just one in his career as a pro to former champ and current title challenger Merab Dvalishvili, and Yadong could find himself in the title picture as well.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night on Saturday for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs. Yadong preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 3 a.m. ET with the main card starting at 6 a.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs. Yadong card, results

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August 29, 2026, 11:01 AM
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Liu Ce impresses in UFC debut with first round knockout of Levi Rodrigues Jr.

With a solid kickboxing career in the rear-view, Ce entered the Octagon for the first time in his career carrying a 3-1 MMA record. Ce brought the big strikes to the UFC, engaging in a brief firefight with Rodrigues before landing a big shot that put Rodrigues on shaky legs. Rodrigues, who lost in his own UFC debut just one month ago, continued to try and stand and trade with Ce, even landing some big shots as he was hurt, but a slick right-hand counter shot caused Rodrigues to faceplant as he went out cold.'

Ce has some defensive issues he'll need to patch up if he hopes to compete consistently against better light heavyweights, but he has big power to go with his 6-foot-3 frame, which makes him dangerous any time he steps into the Octagon.

 
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August 29, 2026, 10:38 AM
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August 29, 2026, 10:36 AM
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Bilal Hasan dances to the Octagon, stops Nilson Rojas with perfect counter shot

Hasan showed a lot of personality as he danced his way to the Octagon, but it was the skills he showed in the cage that will create a lasting impression. Hasan came out throwing flashy kicks and punches, hurting Rojas with a kick to the body and bloodying his face with a near-constant barrage of kicks and punches. Rojas showed a ton of grit and heart as he absorbed the shots and kept coming forward with sharp boxing. Just as Rojas seemed to be shifting the momentum and was landing more and more strikes, Hasan ended the fight with a perfect counter right straight hand that dropped Rojas to the canvas.

Hasan improved to 10-0 as a professional, with all but one win coming by stoppage. He could be a serious player in the flyweight division with his all-action style and big personality.

 
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Welcome to the CBS Sports live coverage of UFC Fight Night

We have a six-fight main card on the way, capped off by a huge bantamweight fight between Umar Numagomedov and Song Yadong. It's a fight with big title implications, as Nurmagomedov should all but lock up a second shot at the 135-pound belt with a victory. Nurmagomedov lost to Merab Dvalishvili in his first chance to become champion, and is looking to earn another opportunity. Yadong is an exciting fighter who can beat anyone on any given night with his big strikiing power.

 
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August 29, 2026, 10:02 AM
Aug. 29, 2026, 6:02 am EDT
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