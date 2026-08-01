UFC Fight Night results, live updates: Uros Medic, Daniel Rodriguez battle in main event from Belgrade

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The UFC's Octagon has arrived in Serbia as Saturday marks the first time in promotional history that the combat sports giant will hold an event in the nation. Red-hot welterweight Uros Medic fights in his home country against Daniel Rodriguez in the main event. The five-round headliner between top 15 fighters at 170 pounds will likely catapult the winner into true title contention. In the co-feature, former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz takes on unbeaten prospect Navajo Stirling.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez LIVE for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 10 a.m. ET with the main card starting at 1 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez card, results

Odds via DraftKings

Uros Medic -425 vs. Daniel Rodriguez +325, welterweights

Navajo Stirling -320 vs. Jan Blachowicz +260, light heavyweights

Aleksandar Rakic -340 vs. Marcin Tybura +270, heavyweights

Robert Valentin -170 vs. Dusko Todorovic +140, middleweights

Vlasto Cepo -340 vs. Gilbert Urbina +270, middleweights

Noah Gugnon -115 vs. Milos Janicic -105, lightweights