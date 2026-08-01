UFC Fight Night results, live updates: Uros Medic, Daniel Rodriguez battle in main event from Belgrade

UP NEXT: Aleksandr Rakic vs. Marcin Tybura, heavyweights
The 34-year-old Rakic (14-6), an Austria native of Serbian descent who is riding a four-fight losing skid, makes his heavyweight debut Tybura (27-11), the 40-year-old veteran from Poland.
The UFC's Octagon has arrived in Serbia as Saturday marks the first time in promotional history that the combat sports giant will hold an event in the nation. Red-hot welterweight Uros Medic fights in his home country against Daniel Rodriguez in the main event. The five-round headliner between top 15 fighters at 170 pounds will likely catapult the winner into true title contention. In the co-feature, former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz takes on unbeaten prospect Navajo Stirling.
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Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 10 a.m. ET with the main card starting at 1 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.
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The 34-year-old Rakic (14-6), an Austria native of Serbian descent who is riding a four-fight losing skid, makes his heavyweight debut Tybura (27-11), the 40-year-old veteran from Poland.
Valentin helped the UFC tie a record for most first-round finishes on a single card (eight) by applying a guillotine choke and never letting as the two fighter went to the ground before Todorovic tapped out at 4:14.
Todorovic (13-6), a 32-year-old from Serbia, takes on the 31-year-old Valentin (11-6), a native of Switzerland. Both fighters recently snapped three-fight losing skids.
Urbina snapped a two-fight losing skid by jumping all over Cepo in his home country to quiet the crowd. Urbina floored Cepo with a jab and went on to deliver elbows and punches from top position to force the stoppage from referee Marc Goddard just 61 seconds into the fight.
Cepo (14-3), a Serbian slugger, makes his UFC debut against the Texas-born Urbina (7-4), who has lost three of four trips to the Octagon.
Gugnon silenced the pro-Janicic crowd by scoring the tap out via rear-naked choke at 1:21 after Janicic injured his left leg early on a kick attempt. Gugnon added further punishment to both legs with calf kicks to drop Janicic and set up the finish.
Janicic (19-3), a 29-year-old native of Montenegro, and Gugnon (9-2), a 25-year-old native of France, will each make their UFC debut in this 155-pound fight.
The six-fight card in UFC's first trip to Serbia is under way ahead of tonight's main event: Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez, five rounds, welterweights.