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UFC Fight Night results, live updates: Uros Medic, Daniel Rodriguez battle in main event from Belgrade

Rising welterweight contenders headline the promotion's debut in Serbia on Saturday

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The UFC's Octagon has arrived in Serbia as Saturday marks the first time in promotional history that the combat sports giant will hold an event in the nation. Red-hot welterweight Uros Medic fights in his home country against Daniel Rodriguez in the main event. The five-round headliner between top 15 fighters at 170 pounds will likely catapult the winner into true title contention. In the co-feature, former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz takes on unbeaten prospect Navajo Stirling. 

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez LIVE for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 10 a.m. ET with the main card starting at 1 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez card, results

Odds via DraftKings

  • Uros Medic -425 vs. Daniel Rodriguez +325, welterweights
  • Navajo Stirling -320 vs. Jan Blachowicz +260, light heavyweights
  • Aleksandar Rakic -340 vs. Marcin Tybura +270, heavyweights
  • Robert Valentin -170 vs. Dusko Todorovic +140, middleweights
  • Vlasto Cepo -340 vs. Gilbert Urbina +270, middleweights
  • Noah Gugnon -115 vs. Milos Janicic -105, lightweights
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UP NEXT: Aleksandr Rakic vs. Marcin Tybura, heavyweights

The 34-year-old Rakic (14-6), an Austria native of Serbian descent who is riding a four-fight losing skid, makes his heavyweight debut Tybura (27-11), the 40-year-old veteran from Poland. 

 
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Middleweights: Robert Valentin def. Dusko Todorovic via first-round SUB

Valentin helped the UFC tie a record for most first-round finishes on a single card (eight) by applying a guillotine choke and never letting as the two fighter went to the ground before Todorovic tapped out at 4:14.

 
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UP NEXT: Dusko Todorovic vs. Robert Valentin, middleweights

Todorovic (13-6), a 32-year-old from Serbia, takes on the 31-year-old Valentin (11-6), a native of Switzerland. Both fighters recently snapped three-fight losing skids. 

 
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Middleweights: Gilbert Urbina def. Vlasto Cepo via first-round TKO

Urbina snapped a two-fight losing skid by jumping all over Cepo in his home country to quiet the crowd. Urbina floored Cepo with a jab and went on to deliver elbows and punches from top position to force the stoppage from referee Marc Goddard just 61 seconds into the fight. 

 
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UP NEXT: Vlasto Cepo vs. Gilbert Urbina, middleweights

Cepo (14-3), a Serbian slugger, makes his UFC debut against the Texas-born Urbina (7-4), who has lost three of four trips to the Octagon. 

 
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Lightweights: Noah Gugnon def. Milos Janicic via first-round SUB

Gugnon silenced the pro-Janicic crowd by scoring the tap out via rear-naked choke at 1:21 after Janicic injured his left leg early on a kick attempt. Gugnon added further punishment to both legs with calf kicks to drop Janicic and set up the finish.

 
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UP NEXT: Milos Janicic vs. Noah Gugnon, lightweights

Janicic (19-3), a 29-year-old native of Montenegro, and Gugnon (9-2), a 25-year-old native of France, will each make their UFC debut in this 155-pound fight. 

 
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UFC Belgrade main card begins now!

The six-fight card in UFC's first trip to Serbia is under way ahead of tonight's main event: Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez, five rounds, welterweights.
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