UFC Fight Night results, live updates as Waldo Cortes Acosta, Johnny Walker headline fight card in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- Waldo Cortes Acosta and Johnny Walker roll the dice in Las Vegas. Cortes Acosta risks his No. 6 position against an unranked opponent. Walker expedites his heavyweight climb sooner than planned. Plus, both men accepted the UFC Fight Night main event on nine days' notice.

Activity has been pivotal to Cortes Acosta's success. Eight fights in 18 months took him from a prospect to a ranked heavyweight who has fought on main cards and, after Saturday, a main event. Unfortunately, this year hasn't been very kind to him. He kicked off 2026 by knocking out Derrick Lewis, but subsequently lost to Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes. Another quick turnaround could be coming too soon.

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Walker will lean heavily on Volkov's advice. After all, they are primary training partners. Walker could reinvent himself after departing the light heavyweight division and graduating to the promotion's heaviest weight class. In his UFC heavyweight debut, Walker spectacularly knocked out Mick Parkin. He wanted to slowly climb the ranks, but didn't hesitate for a second when the promotion offered him a fast pass.

Also tonight, Tatiana Suarez or Virna Jandiroba could make a strong case for a strawweight title shot with a good showing in the co-main event.

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs. Walker preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs. Walker card, results

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