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UFC Fight Night results, live updates as Waldo Cortes Acosta, Johnny Walker headline fight card in Las Vegas

A pair of heavyweights collide on short notice with a lot on the line on Saturday night

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LAS VEGAS -- Waldo Cortes Acosta and Johnny Walker roll the dice in Las Vegas. Cortes Acosta risks his No. 6 position against an unranked opponent. Walker expedites his heavyweight climb sooner than planned. Plus, both men accepted the UFC Fight Night main event on nine days' notice. 

Activity has been pivotal to Cortes Acosta's success. Eight fights in 18 months took him from a prospect to a ranked heavyweight who has fought on main cards and, after Saturday, a main event. Unfortunately, this year hasn't been very kind to him. He kicked off 2026 by knocking out Derrick Lewis, but subsequently lost to Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes. Another quick turnaround could be coming too soon.

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Walker will lean heavily on Volkov's advice. After all, they are primary training partners. Walker could reinvent himself after departing the light heavyweight division and graduating to the promotion's heaviest weight class. In his UFC heavyweight debut, Walker spectacularly knocked out Mick Parkin. He wanted to slowly climb the ranks, but didn't hesitate for a second when the promotion offered him a fast pass.

Also tonight, Tatiana Suarez or Virna Jandiroba could make a strong case for a strawweight title shot with a good showing in the co-main event.

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs. Walker preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs. Walker card, results

Odds via DraftKings

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Up next: Mitch Raposo vs. Marcos Delgi

Raposo welcomes Delgi to the UFC in tonight's main card opener. Delgi makes the quick turnaround, five weeks after earning a UFC contract on "Dana White's Contender Series". Delgi is one of the more promising "Contender Series" graduates. The former LFA flyweight champion is a training partner of Carlos Prates, the latter of whom fights for the interim UFC welterweight title in January.

Raposo finds his footing after split-decision losses in his first two UFC fights. Since then, he's won two straight.

 
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Who will win tonight's main event?

Cortes Acosta, and Walker are taking serious risks by accepting this short-notice main event. Cortes Acosta could lose his No. 6 heavyweight ranking to an unranked opponent. Meanwhile, Walker isn't allowing himself to slowly acclimate to his new division as planned. 

The fight will likely go one of two ways: a knockout win for Cortes Acosta or a decision for Walker. Cortes Acosta, a former professional baseball pitcher, has fast hands. He could catch Cortes Acosta with a counter right hook, especially when entering or exiting clinches. Walker has the range and footwork to pick away at Costa for five rounds. It's the game plan Walker's teammate, Alexander Volkov, used to beat Cortes Acosta in May. 

So which heavyweight will have their hand raised tonight? Take a look at CBS Sports' complete breakdown and prediction below.

UFC Fight Night predictions -- Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Johnny Walker: Fight card, odds and expert picks
Shakiel Mahjouri
UFC Fight Night predictions -- Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Johnny Walker: Fight card, odds and expert picks
 
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Johnny Walker's second act

Walker's initial rise through the UFC was surreal. A string of highlight-reel knockouts in 2018 and 2019 convinced people that he could become light heavyweight champion, but he never reached those heights. Some seven years later, Walker — older, wiser, and heavier — aims to correct the mistakes that derailed his early potential.

"Consistency and the right team behind you," Walker told CBS Sports ahead of tonight's main event against Waldo Cortes Acosta. "Nutrition and injury prevention. Be consistent and train year-round. Don't take long holidays and have good people behind you that you believe in. They spent that time working on you with you, and I have the best team now."

Walker was cutting north of 40 pounds to make light heavyweight. His fight with Dominick Reyes earlier this year was the final straw. 

"I said, 'Bro, I think this is the last one.' I was getting a little bit too dizzy, too weak," Walker explained. "One month before the fight, I had to drop so much weight that I couldn't even train hard anymore. I felt like this, so I had to stop."

After a spectacular UFC heavyweight debut against Mick Parkin, Walker could break into the heavyweight elite with a short-notice win over Cortes Acosta tonight.

Johnny Walker's second act: How the eccentric knockout artist is resetting himself as a heavyweight
Shakiel Mahjouri
Johnny Walker's second act: How the eccentric knockout artist is resetting himself as a heavyweight
 
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Waldo Cortes Acosta: Johnny Walker will be 'running away for his life'

Cortes Acosta isn't worried about Walker's secret weapon. Walker is a primary training partner of Alexander Volkov, the top heavyweight contender who beat Cortes Acosta earlier this year. Walker is confident he can finish his opponent, but Cortes Acosta wonders what Volkov could possibly teach him about knocking people out.

"I heard he told somebody, 'Oh, I know I can knock out Waldo Cortes right now because I train with Alexander Volkov.' But my question is, 'Did Alexander Volkov knock me out?' No. What is he learning from Alexander Volkov? Kicking and running away for his life," Cortes Acosta told CBS Sports. "If this is what you're learning, I'll chase you anywhere. I prepare for people like you or him. I'm well prepared, and I'll go for your head."

Waldo Cortes Acosta believes Johnny Walker is learning to run 'for his life' from Alexander Volkov
Shakiel Mahjouri
Waldo Cortes Acosta believes Johnny Walker is learning to run 'for his life' from Alexander Volkov
 
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Welcome to UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs. Walker

LAS VEGAS -- The last Meta APEX card of the year has arrived. We're seated here Octagon-side for tonight's card. Stay posted for main card recaps, including video highlights, culminating in the heavyweight clash between Waldo Cortes Acosta and Johnny Walker.
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