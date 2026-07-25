UFC Fight Night results, live updates: Magomed Ankalaev, Bogdan Guskov battle in main event from Abu Dhabi

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Former light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev returns to the Octagon for the first time since dropping the title when he faces Bogdan Guskov in Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event. The event takes place in Abu Dhabi, meaning an afternoon of fight action for American fans.

Ankalaev ended Alex Pereira's run as light heavyweight champion with a brilliant unanimous decision win at UFC 313. Pereira received an immediate rematch and took back the title with a first-round knockout at UFC 320, a fight Ankalaev says he should have withdrawn from due to injury.

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Guskov lost his first trip to the Octagon, but then rattled off four impressive victories before battling former champ Jan Blachowicz to a draw in his most recent outing. Guskov was set to rematch Blachowicz on Aug. 1, but after Khalil Rountree Jr. was injured and forced out of his planned fight with Ankalaev, Guskov got the call and accepted the opportunity to fight Ankalaev.

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 9 a.m. ET with the main card starting at noon -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov card, results

Odds via DraftKings

Magomed Ankalaev -550 vs. Bogdan Guskov +410, light heavyweights

Steve Erceg -112 vs. Ramazan Temirov -108, flyweights

Magomed Zaynukov -298 vs. Damian Rzepecki +240, lightweights

Rizvan Kuniev def. Tyrell Fortune via third-round TKO (punches)

Abubakar Vagaev def. Saygid Izagakhmaev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)