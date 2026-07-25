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UFC Fight Night results, live updates: Magomed Ankalaev, Bogdan Guskov battle in main event from Abu Dhabi

A former light heavyweight champion looks to assert his place atop the rankings on Saturday night

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Former light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev returns to the Octagon for the first time since dropping the title when he faces Bogdan Guskov in Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event. The event takes place in Abu Dhabi, meaning an afternoon of fight action for American fans.

Ankalaev ended Alex Pereira's run as light heavyweight champion with a brilliant unanimous decision win at UFC 313. Pereira received an immediate rematch and took back the title with a first-round knockout at UFC 320, a fight Ankalaev says he should have withdrawn from due to injury.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov LIVE for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Guskov lost his first trip to the Octagon, but then rattled off four impressive victories before battling former champ Jan Blachowicz to a draw in his most recent outing. Guskov was set to rematch Blachowicz on Aug. 1, but after Khalil Rountree Jr. was injured and forced out of his planned fight with Ankalaev, Guskov got the call and accepted the opportunity to fight Ankalaev.

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 9 a.m. ET with the main card starting at noon -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov card, results

Odds via DraftKings

  • Magomed Ankalaev -550 vs. Bogdan Guskov +410, light heavyweights
  • Steve Erceg -112 vs. Ramazan Temirov -108, flyweights
  • Magomed Zaynukov -298 vs. Damian Rzepecki +240, lightweights
  • Rizvan Kuniev def. Tyrell Fortune via third-round TKO (punches)
  • Abubakar Vagaev def. Saygid Izagakhmaev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
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Rizvan Kuniev unleashes assault to stop Tyrell Fortune

Kuniev got off to a strong start and continued to come forward throwing big shots throughout the heavyweight fight. Kuniev busted Fortune to the body with some big shots that had Fortune hurt badly. In addition to the damage to the body, Fortune was left with major swelling and cuts around both of his eyes.

After a massive knee to the body from Kuniev in the second round, Fortune told his corner he couldn't execute the gameplan because his rib was injured. Despite this, Fortune went back out for the third round and took more damage until he dropped and the fight was called off, awarding Kuniev the third-round TKO victory.

 
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Abubakar Vagaev outlasts Saygid Izagakhmaev for a decision victory

Vagaev's wrestling dictated the fight from the opening round as he put Izagakhmaev on the back foot -- or on his back -- early. Vagaev was very liberal with the use of his head on the ground, and got away with multiple fence grabs and a low blow.

Izgakhmaev was too willing to accept grappling exchanges in the second round, but came out strong, landing good strikes from the start of the third. Right as he seemed to have grabbed control of the fight and could possibly punch his way to a finish, Izagkhmaev decided to shoot for a takedown, failing in the attempt and allowing Vagaev to escape danger and go back to wrestling.

At the conclusion of three rounds, the official scorecards read 29-28 across the board.

 
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Valter Walker continues his leg lock streak

Walker entered UFC Fight Night with four consecutive heel hook victories. That streak ended on Saturday against Thomas Petersen, though another streak continued. Walker pulled guard early in the fight and did lock in a heel hook from half guard, but Petersen was able to roll enough to escape the hold. Walker didn't let go of Petersen's leg, though, keeping it tightly squeezed between his legs. Walker then moved to take Petersen's back, while still keeping the leg trapped, which resulted in a calf slicer, leaving Petersen no choice but to tap.

That's now five leg lock victories for Walker, all in the first round. It's a truly unbelievable run of results at the UFC level.

 
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