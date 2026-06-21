UFC Fight Night results, live updates: Manel Kape, Kyoji Horiguchi battle in main event from Las Vegas

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Manel Kape trots halfway across the globe for vengeance. Kyoji Horiguchi beat him in Japan nearly a decade ago. On Saturday, they headline UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas with a flyweight title shot potentially within reach.

Saturday's headliners were very different people in 2017. Kape was relatively unknown, turning heads with vicious knockouts in the Rizin Bantamweight Grand Prix. Horiguchi was one of the top fighters in the world, leaving the UFC with only a loss to flyweight champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson. Horiguchi dominated their first fight, dropping Kape in all three rounds before submitting him. Now, Kape is ranked ahead of his rival, and both men are close to a title shot.

"I'm not the young kid from nine years ago," Kape told CBS Sports this week. "I have all the resources I need. 100%, he's going to feel what I felt before."

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi LIVE for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi card, results

Odds via DraftKings

Manel Kape -155 vs. Kyoji Horiguchi +130, flyweights

Navajo Stirling -305 vs. Ion Cutelaba +245, light heavyweights

Christian Rodriguez -185 vs. Hyder Amil +154, featherweights

Murtazali Magomedov def. Melsik Baghdasaryan via first-round submission (twister)

Vinicius Oliveira def. Andre Fili via second-round TKO (punches, elbows)