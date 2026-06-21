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UFC Fight Night results, live updates: Manel Kape, Kyoji Horiguchi battle in main event from Las Vegas

A pair of flyweight contenders square off in a pivotal battle on Saturday night in Las Vegas

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Manel Kape trots halfway across the globe for vengeance. Kyoji Horiguchi beat him in Japan nearly a decade ago. On Saturday, they headline UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas with a flyweight title shot potentially within reach. 

Saturday's headliners were very different people in 2017. Kape was relatively unknown, turning heads with vicious knockouts in the Rizin Bantamweight Grand Prix. Horiguchi was one of the top fighters in the world, leaving the UFC with only a loss to flyweight champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson. Horiguchi dominated their first fight, dropping Kape in all three rounds before submitting him. Now, Kape is ranked ahead of his rival, and both men are close to a title shot.

"I'm not the young kid from nine years ago," Kape told CBS Sports this week. "I have all the resources I need. 100%, he's going to feel what I felt before."

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi LIVE for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi card, results

Odds via DraftKings

  • Manel Kape -155 vs. Kyoji Horiguchi +130, flyweights
  • Navajo Stirling -305 vs. Ion Cutelaba +245, light heavyweights
  • Christian Rodriguez -185 vs. Hyder Amil +154, featherweights
  • Murtazali Magomedov def. Melsik Baghdasaryan via first-round submission (twister)
  • Vinicius Oliveira def. Andre Fili via second-round TKO (punches, elbows)
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Up next: Navajo Stirling vs. Ion Cutelaba

The co-main event is up next. Stirling is shaping up to look like a real player in the light heavyweight division. The undefeated prospect seeks a ninth consecutive win against a tenured fighter with three times as much experience. Ion Cutelaba is a feast or famine fighter, but will his experience protect him from a suspect chin? 

 
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Christian Rodriguez puts Hyder Amil to sleep

This featherweight fight felt like a "loser leaves" match. Both men entered the Octagon off consecutive losses. One man delivered beyond expectations. Rodriguez not only potentially saved his UFC career, but he also put himself on the short list for a $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus. Rodriguez dropped Amil with a highlight reel first-round head kick. Amil miraculously survived, desperately diving for a takedown. Rodriguez capitalized on his stunned opponent, locking in a short-hand guillotine that put Amil on dream street.

 
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Up next: Christian Rodriguez vs. Hyder Amil

The third consecutive featherweight fight on the main card is next. Rodriguez's UFC career could hang in the balance after consecutive losses to Andre Fili and Melquizael Costa. Amil is in the same place with consecutive losses. 

 
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Blink and you'll miss Murtazali Magomedov's insane submission

It takes a quality fighter to score a rare submission against UFC-level opposition. Magomedov appears to be the real deal. "The Highlight" delivered on the high expectations placed on him in his UFC debut, making incredibly short work of Melsik Baghdasaryan. The undefeated fighter, who has finished all 11 opponents, took down Baghdasaryan nearly immediately. Magomedov took the back, locked in a body triangle, and started hunting a rear-naked choke. The moment Baghdasaryan rolled to his back, Magomedov locked in an unusual submission -- which is being described as a twister variant -- and stretched his opponent out. Baghdasaryan panicked, quickly tapping and notching Magomedov the fourth twister finish in UFC history.

 
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Up next: Murtazali Magomedov vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Magomedov is a significant favorite coming off "Contender Series". A dual finishing threat, he has an equal split of knockouts and submissions in his 10 MMA fights. Baghdasaryan competes for the first time since Jean Silva knocked him out last year.

 
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Vinicius Oliveira crushes Andre Fili after tough first round

Oliveira is a two-division threat. Oliveira, competing in his first UFC featherweight bout, walked through the fire and crumbled 13-year UFC veteran Fili. It didn't start well for Oliveira. "Lok Dog" found early success with leg kicks, but Fili's ability to check them had Oliveira limping on multiple occasions. Fili responded with body kicks that sent Oliveira flying. Fili hurt him several times in the body, but arguably played it too patiently. Oliveira defiantly stayed in Fili's face with his hands down. Once Round 2 started, Oliveira cranked the pressure even more. He pushed Fili to the fence and uncorked blows to the body and head. Fili attempted to throw counter shots but eventually crumbled to the mat. Referee Herb Dean waved off the fight. Aftewards, blood rushed from the back of Fili's head, the result of a cut opened by Oliveira's elbow.

 
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