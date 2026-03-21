Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

UFC Fight Night results: Movsar Evloev gets controversial win over Lerone Murphy, calls for title shot

Evloev did just enough in the eyes of two of the three judges on Saturday to possibly get his first crack at UFC gold

By
1 min read

Movsar Evloev had to overcome adversity in a number of ways in Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event with Lerone Murphy, but Evloev now stands on the verge of a featherweight title shot after a hard-fought majority decision in London.

Evloev struggled with Murphy's striking and movement in the opening rounds, seemingly getting outstruck in those rounds. Evloev didn't make his own path to victory any easier, landing a pair of low blows with kicks that ultimately led to a point deduction in Round 4.

After the point deduction, Evloev turned up the heat, finding more success with takedowns and also starting to break through Murphy's defense on the feet.

While Murphy was competitive throughout, and had every reason to believe he'd earned the decision victory after five rounds, he suffered a big setback in Round 3, seemingly suffering a hip injury. After Round 3, Murphy told his corner that his hip had "popped." Murphy's movement did seem hindered, and he threw fewer kicks as the rounds ticked by.

After five hard-fought rounds, it seemed Murphy would have his hand raised after getting the better of the striking in the first three rounds and Evloev's point deduction.

Despite that, it was Evloev who ultimately had his hand raised, as the ringside judges turned in scorecards of 48-46, 48-46 and 47-47 in his favor.

After his victory, Evloev, who is undefeated in his career and stands as the No. 1-ranked fighter in the official UFC Rankings, said that the UFC could no longer deny him a shot at featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Murphy, who suffered his first professional defeat and lay on the canvas clutching his hip after the final horn, backed up Evloev, saying that Evloev should now be the next man up for a championship opportunity.

CBS Sports was with you all afternoon with the live coverage of the event in London, with play-by-play and fight recaps below. Thanks for stopping by.

UFC Fight Night fight card, results

  • Movsar Evloev def. Lerone Murphy via majority decision (48-46, 48-46, 47-47)
  • Luke Riley def. Michael Aswell via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Michael Page def. Sam Patterson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Iwo Baraniewski def. Austen Lane via first-round TKO (punches)
  • Christian Leroy Duncan def. Roman Dolidze via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Danny Silva def. Curtis Campbell via second-round TKO (punches)
Updating Live
(67)
 
Pinned
Link copied

Movsar Evloev wins controversial majority decision over Lerone Murphy

Very surprising scorecards in this one. Evloev lost a point for low blows and seemed to have been outworked for the majority of the early rounds, despite that, Evloev was given the fight by two of the three official judges. Evloev didn't score a big stoppage, but he did win an entertaining fight to likely put himself in line for a title shot in the future.

Official result: Movsar Evloev def. Lerone Murphy via majority decision (48-46, 48-46, 47-47)

See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ufc via Twitter
March 21, 2026, 11:30 PM
Mar. 21, 2026, 7:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy -- Round 5: 10-9 Evloev (57-57)

Murphy complained about a hip injury between rounds. Evloev drove forward to secure a takedown after a minute passed in the round. Evloev took the back and continued to work hard on the floor, taking Murphy back down after Murphy stood. After more good Evloev work, Murphy worked his way back to standing, where he immediately landed a one-two combination. Murphy landed another good right hand. Evloev scored another takedown late in the round, but Murphy again got to his feet before the round ended. These scorecards will be interesting. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy -- Round 4: 9-9 (48-47)

Evloev opened the round with a good body kick but then landed a second hard low blow with a kick. Murphy was clearly more affected by this shot than the first. The referee deducted a point from Evloev for the shot, saying he was already warned and that Murphy did not "move into the kick." Murphy landed a kick as action resumed and Evloev scored a takedown. Evloev started to push the pace, knowing that the point deduction may have removed any chance of him winning on the scorecards. Evloev landed a good jab that stumbled Murphy a bit. Evloev shot in for a good takedown, landing a good punch on the floor before Murphy stood up. Evloev took Murphy right back down, and Murphy stood right back up. Evloev scored a knockdown with a leg kick and continued to fire away on the ground. That would have been an Evloev round were it not for the point deduction.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@ufc via Twitter
March 21, 2026, 11:13 PM
Mar. 21, 2026, 7:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy -- Round 3: 10-9 Murphy

Evloev finally secured a takedown, working to put Murphy down after Murphy threw a knee. Murphy quickly worked back to his feet, however, and they were right back into striking range, where Murphy was having more and more success. An Evloev kick drifted low, landing to Murphy's cup and leading to a brief break in the action. Murphy seemed more confident in his ability to strike with little return fire of concern coming back his direction. To that point, Murphy landed a nice left hand in an exchange before a body kick and a right hand. Murphy also continued to pepper in leg kicks that kept Evloev from getting comfortable to shoot any other takedowns. Murphy landed a nice jab as Evloev tried to step forward. Evloev did crack with a good right hand of his own before exploding forward with a good combination along the cage.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy -- Round 2: 10-9 Murphy (19-19)

Murphy attempted to work some leg kicks and then got in with a short right hand. Murphy caught a kick and briefly swept Evloev to the floor but did not follow as Evloev scrambled back to his feet. Evloev connected with a left hook but ate a bigger one in return from Murphy. Evloev missed with a slow head kick and a spinning backfist after. Murphy landed a right hand before missing a kick. Both fighters exchanged before the horn.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy -- Round 1: 10-9 Evloev

Both fighters tried to find a bit of rhythm early while standing at range. Things started to pick up a bit as both men found some success with their strikes. Evloev threw a body kick that was picked off by Murphy's arm. Evloev connected with some strikes in a quick combo before a solid left hand along the cage. Murphy didn't find much footing in that opening round but remains dangerous.

 
Pinned
Link copied

It's main event time! Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy, featherweights

Two undefeated featherweights will battle it out with a potential title shot on the line. Neither man has tasted defeat and both have stormed through the competition in the UFC.

It will be hard to deny that the winner of this fight is a deserving title challenger.

Evloev is the favorite at -250, but Murphy is the more dangerous finisher.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@ufc via Twitter
March 21, 2026, 10:41 PM
Mar. 21, 2026, 6:41 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ufc via Twitter
March 21, 2026, 10:40 PM
Mar. 21, 2026, 6:40 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ufc via Twitter
March 21, 2026, 10:38 PM
Mar. 21, 2026, 6:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Luke Riley cruises to decision win over Michael Aswell in co-main event

Riley was in control of the entire fight, doing the better work on the feet and negating any of Aswell's attempts to grapple. Aswell showed good toughness, eating a lot of big punches without appearing rocked at any point.

Riley remains perfect as a professional, though he was down on his performance after the fight, saying it was a "five out of 10" and that he got caught too often.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Luke Riley vs. Michael Aswell -- Round 3

Aswell tried to push the grappling again, but couldn't really do much beyond briefly hold Riley against the cage. Aswell did briefly have a front facelock on Riley but nothing came from the position. Riley continued to do the better work in the striking game, setting him up for a clear decision win unless the scorecards are shockingly off.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Luke Riley vs. Michael Aswell -- Round 2

Riley was much more in the zone in the second round, moving in and out and landing clean, fast punches. Aswell fired back, forcing Riley to slip briefly to the canvas and allowing Aswell to take his back standing. Riley managed to break free without anything meaningful happening and went back to landing the better strikes. Aswell did connect with a hard right in a good flurry, but Riley came right back. Riley closed the round with a massive right hand followed by a heavy kick to the body.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Luke Riley vs. Michael Aswell -- Round 1

Riley worked the jab from outside early in the round, but Aswell landed a good right-hand counter. Aswell briefly tried to grapple against the cage, landing some body strikes. Riley loosened up once they were back at range, connecting with some crisp combinations, but Aswell landed a one-two before pushing right back into the clinch. Both men cracked with big right hands but Riley followed up with a heavy left. Riley closed strong with some good strikes.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@ufc via Twitter
March 21, 2026, 10:08 PM
Mar. 21, 2026, 6:08 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Up next: Luke Riley vs. Michael Aswell, featherweights

Riley is a highly-regarded prospect who has a perfect 12-0 professional record. He has a stiff test in front of him in the form of Aswell, who is 11-3, though just 1-1 in the UFC. Riley is a -218 favorite to keep his undefeated career going, but Aswell has every chance to pull off a minor upset.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@ufc via Twitter
March 21, 2026, 10:06 PM
Mar. 21, 2026, 6:06 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Michael 'Venom' Page earns a decision over Sam Patterson in dull affair

No real surprise on the scorecards as Page gets the win, but he did not earn any new fans. Once one of the most explosive strikers in mixed martial arts, Page has taken to a very defensive approach. He still has the ability to be an explosive finisher, but he now waits on the perfect counter opportunity to unleash.

Official result: Michael Page def. Sam Patterson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

 
Pinned
Link copied

Michael Page vs. Sam Patterson: Round 3

Another slow-paced round that drew boos from the crowd. Patterson worked a clinch against the Octagon but never got anywhere with it, resulting in some reversals until the referee separated the two. Page landed some good leg kicks latePage also landed a few counter rights as Patterson tried to push forward. This was simply not a good fight to watch, but Page should get the decision victory.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Michael Page vs. Sam Patterson: Round 2

Page landed a nice right-hand counter after the referee implored the fighters to pick up the pace prior to the start of the round. Page continued to do his best work by unleashing quick right hands. This was another very slow round with little action, but Page did all the meaningful work with his right hand. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Michael Page vs. Sam Patterson: Round 1

The opening round was fought at a slow pace and basically entirely at striking range. Neither man truly opened up with anything meaningful. Page feinted strikes, Patterson reacted and they went right back to the same dance. The crowd was not pleased with the action in the opening five minutes and no one really made their mark until a strike from Page late in the round.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Up next: Michael "Venom" Page vs. Sam Patterson

One of the United Kingdom's top stars is back. Michael "Venom" Page possesses one of the most unique styles in mixed martial arts. His elusive karate style often leads to highlight reel knockouts or frustrating fights for his opponents. The Bellator standout has exceeded expectations since joining UFC, beating ranked fighters in two divisions. However, Page has had a tough time getting name opponents to fight him. Now, MVP draws a dangerous, unheralded prospect, Patterson.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@ufc via Twitter
March 21, 2026, 9:35 PM
Mar. 21, 2026, 5:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ufc via Twitter
March 21, 2026, 9:31 PM
Mar. 21, 2026, 5:31 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ufc via Twitter
March 21, 2026, 9:26 PM
Mar. 21, 2026, 5:26 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Iwo Baraniewski makes short work of Austen Lane

Baraniewski doesn't get paid by the hour. The Polish hammer set up Lane with a right hook and dropped him with a follow-up left. The ferocious finish came at 28 seconds into Round 1. The heavy-handed judoka scored the second fastest finish of his professional mixed martial arts career, and improved to 8-0, with all eight fights ending in the first round.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@ufc via Twitter
March 21, 2026, 9:15 PM
Mar. 21, 2026, 5:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Up next: Iwo Baraniewski vs. Austen Lane

Don't blink! Baraniewski is coming off arguably the best round of 2026. At UFC 323, Baraniewski outlasted Ibo Aslan in a short frenzy. Their 99-second fight featured three knockdowns, including the barrage that put Aslan down for good. Baraniewski intends to keep his perfect finishing streak intact against Austen Lane, who has only gone the distance once in 21 fights. 

See More
default-cbs-image
Live
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    Live

    CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Is Myktybek Orolbai's Technique And Grappling Style Championship Level?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Prospect Watch: Manoel Sousa

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Charles Johnson Calls For Top-5 Fight Next

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Gillian Robertson Has Her Eye On The Strawweight Title

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    What's Next For Kevin Vallejos After UFC Fight Night Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    What's Next For Kevin Vallejos After TKO Win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Emmett vs. Vallejos: Largest age gap ever in a UFC main event

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    UFC Fight Night: No. 5 Amanda Lemos vs. No. 8 Gillian Robertson

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    UFC Fight Night: Andre Fili vs. Jose Miguel Delgado

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    UFC Fight Night: Marwan Rahiki vs. Harry Hardwick

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    UFC Fight Night: Ion Cutelaba vs. Oumar Sy

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Caio Borralho Defeats Reineir de Ridder Via Unanimous Decision

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Raul Rosas Jr. Defeats Rob Font Via Unanimous Decision

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Drew Dober Defeats Michael Johnson Via 2nd-Round TKO

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Initial Reactions To The Freedom 250 Card

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    "Never Imagined Fighters Walking Through The Oval Office"- BC

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Gregory Rodrigues Defeats Brunno Ferreira Via 1st Round K-O

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Alberto Montes Defeats Ricky Turcios Via Submission

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Nyamjargal Tumendemberel Defeats Cody Durden Via Unanimous Decision

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Max Holloway Has New Life At Lightweight

See All Videos