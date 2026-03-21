UFC Fight Night results: Movsar Evloev gets controversial win over Lerone Murphy, calls for title shot

Movsar Evloev had to overcome adversity in a number of ways in Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event with Lerone Murphy, but Evloev now stands on the verge of a featherweight title shot after a hard-fought majority decision in London.

Evloev struggled with Murphy's striking and movement in the opening rounds, seemingly getting outstruck in those rounds. Evloev didn't make his own path to victory any easier, landing a pair of low blows with kicks that ultimately led to a point deduction in Round 4.

After the point deduction, Evloev turned up the heat, finding more success with takedowns and also starting to break through Murphy's defense on the feet.

While Murphy was competitive throughout, and had every reason to believe he'd earned the decision victory after five rounds, he suffered a big setback in Round 3, seemingly suffering a hip injury. After Round 3, Murphy told his corner that his hip had "popped." Murphy's movement did seem hindered, and he threw fewer kicks as the rounds ticked by.

After five hard-fought rounds, it seemed Murphy would have his hand raised after getting the better of the striking in the first three rounds and Evloev's point deduction.

Despite that, it was Evloev who ultimately had his hand raised, as the ringside judges turned in scorecards of 48-46, 48-46 and 47-47 in his favor.

After his victory, Evloev, who is undefeated in his career and stands as the No. 1-ranked fighter in the official UFC Rankings, said that the UFC could no longer deny him a shot at featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Murphy, who suffered his first professional defeat and lay on the canvas clutching his hip after the final horn, backed up Evloev, saying that Evloev should now be the next man up for a championship opportunity.

CBS Sports was with you all afternoon with the live coverage of the event in London, with play-by-play and fight recaps below. Thanks for stopping by.

UFC Fight Night fight card, results