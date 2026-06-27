UFC Fight Night results, live updates: Rafael Fiziev, Manuel Torres battle in main event from Azerbaijan

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The marquee lightweight division takes center stage again. This week, native son Rafael Fiziev returns to Azerbaijan to battle all-action contender Manuel Torres. Their dynamic clash headlines UFC Fight Night in Baku.

Once upon a time, Fiziev was viewed as a likely future title challenger. Injuries, inactivity and key losses have prevented him from living up to those expectations. Fiziev, inspired by former foe Justin Gaethje's unexpected rise to lightweight champion, seeks redemption on home soil. Achieving that means overcoming a violent offensive force.

Torres has 20 professional fights under his belt. 19 of them ended in the first round. Equally proficient in knockouts and submissions, Torres poses a legitimate threat to every fighter in the division. He's rarely paid for his offense-first approach, but those few shortfalls were definitive. That's why you can't afford to miss a second of Saturday's main event.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres LIVE for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Saturday's co-main event has some heat after a physical altercation at the pre-fight staredowns. Shara "Bullet" Magomedov nearly incited a brawl by grabbing the back of Michel Pereria's neck. The middleweight strikers settle their differences inside the Octagon.

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres card, results

Odds via DraftKings

Manuel Torres -112 vs. Rafael Fiziev -108, lightweights

Shara Magomedov -395 vs. Michel Pereira +310, middleweights

Nazim Sadykhov -205 vs. Matheus Camilo +170, lightweights

Asu Almabayev -270 vs. Charles Johnson +220, flyweights

Ikram Aliskerov -310 vs. Brunno Ferreira +250, middleweights

Michael Oleksiejczuk -120 vs. Abus Magomedov +100, middleweights