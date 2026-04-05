UFC Fight Night results, highlights: Renato Moicano knocks down, submits Chris Duncan in main event

Moicano got back to his winning ways with a sublime performance against Duncan

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1 min read

Renato Moicano is not ready to be replaced. Heading into UFC Fight Night, Chris Duncan believed he was part of a new wave in the lightweight division. Moicano had other plans.

Moicano, ranked No. 10 in the lightweight division, entered Saturday's main event on a two-fight losing skid. His recent troubles had some people convinced that Duncan, the younger fighter, would feast on Moicano's remains. That perception was challenged the moment the fight started.

Moicano quickly got a read on Duncan, his training partner at American Top Team. Perhaps Moicano's experiences on the mat informed him. The grizzled veteran checked Duncan's kicks early and started intercepting them with well-timed counter punches. The first round was reasonably competitive, but Moicano carried his success into the second frame. 

Both men committed to sitting down on their punches in Round 2. Moicano dropped Duncan with a hook that had him bleeding profusely from the nose. From there, Moicano snatched Duncan's head and snapped him down. He patiently threw hard ground strikes from Duncan's back until the rear-naked choke eventually revealed itself. 

"You'd better give me someone easy and ranked," Moicano, who often calls for "easy money" fights, demanded in his post-fight interview. "Otherwise, I will retire."

Moicano, who turns 37 next month, won his first fight in more than a year. He was riding high heading into 2025, stopping Benoit Saint Denis to improve his winning streak to four. A failed lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev, which Moicano took on 24 hours' notice, and a deflated loss to Beneil Dariush snapped that momentum. He's back to his winning ways after snapping Duncan's four-fight win streak.

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Duncan card, results

  • Renato Moicano def. Chris Duncan second-round submission (rear-naked choke)
  • Virna Jandiroba def. Tabatha Ricci via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev def. Brendson Ribiero via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)
  • Ethyn Ewing def. Rafael Estevam via third-round TKO (punches)
  • Tommy McMillen def. Manolo Zecchini via first-round TKO (strikes)
  • Jose Delano def. Robert Ruchała via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)
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Renato Moicano submits Chris Duncan

"Money" Moicano isn't going anywhere. The lightweight veteran dropped Duncan with a left hook and never looked back. He got the fight to the ground, landed brutal ground strikes, and sunk in the rear-naked choke. Moicano built on the success he had in Round 1 to secure the Round 2 finish.

 
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Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan -- Round 2

Duncan's corner calls for feints and combination strikes. Moicano's team wants to see him work off his jab more and prioritize dodging kicks instead of checking them. Duncan scores a good punch to start. Moicano responds. Duncan lands a nice straight right. Moicano counters with a combination, but Duncan cracks him. Duncan shrugs Moicano off. Duncan throws multiple kicks. Moicano sits Duncan down with a right hand! Moicano takes him back in a scramble. Moicano starts throwing hammer fists. Moicano chases the rear-naked choke, but not stubbornly. He's willing to change to a striking approach when the choke isn't there. Duncan's nose is seriously leaking. Moicano snatches the rear-naked choke and gets a quick tap.

 
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Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan -- Round 1

Moicano takes the center. Duncan starts with three leg kicks and one to the body. Moicano finally slides away from one of those low kicks. Moicano times his opponent's kick and lands a hard right. Moicano checks the next two leg kicks. Moicano initiates the takedown, and they scramble for a superior position. Moicano presses him against the fence. Moicano lands a good punch. Duncan blocks a head kick. Moicano lands a front kick to the body, followed by a counter right. The strike totals are nearly identical, but Moicano seems to be landing the better strikes. Unofficial score: 10-9 Moicano

 
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Up next: Renato Moicano vs. Chris Ducan

Tonight's main event is up next. Alliances will be tested as American Top Team's Renato Moicano and Chris Duncan fight. Duncan believes youth will overcome experience as he fights the grizzled veteran from his gym. Moicano, ranked No. 10 in the lightweight division, knows exactly what to expect from his training partner.

 
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Virna Jandiroba scores textbook win over Tabatha Ricci

The status quo stands strong in the women's strawweight division. Jandiroba executed a trademark performance against Ricci, utilizing takedowns and control time to win a clear decision. It's an important moment of retribution for Jandiroba, one fight removed from losing a women's strawweight title fight to Mackenzie Dern.

 
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Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci -- Round 3

Jandiroba tries to tie up Ricci within the first minute. Ricci outmuscles Jandiroba, the latter of whom pulls guard willingly. Ricci works a little from guard before disengaging. Ricci sprawls on another takedown. This is Ricci's best round by far. She's doing a better job of stuffing takedowns while accumulating strikes. Unfortunately, Jandiroba is equally competent on the feet. Both women are throwing two-punch combos, but they aren't pretty. Jandiroba finally secures a takedown with one minute left. She takes the back. If Jandiroba can do a little damage, it might swing the judges in a close round. Jandiroba can't get the rear-naked choke, so she settles for adding strikes to the tally. Unofficial score: 10-9 Jandiroba (30-27 Jandiroba)

 
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Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci -- Round 2

Round two picks up where the first left off. Jandiroba gets the takedown early and settles back into top position. This is her textbook playbook. Ricci pushes her off with about 90 seconds left and gets to work. Ricci wiffs on the head kick before Jandiroba trips her to the mat. Ricci gets up. Not much else happens this round. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Jandiroba (20-18 Jandiroba overall)

 
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Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci -- Round 1

Jandiroba is finding the home a one-two. Jandiroba chains together takedowns. Ricci initially does well to get to her feet, but Jandiroba eventually secures top position. Jandiroba keeps Ricci to the mat, landing enough strikes to keep the fight there for the remainder of the round. Unofficial score: 10-9 Jandiroba.

 
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Up next: Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci

Ricci could break into the women's strawweight elite. She'd be a relatively fresh addition to the title picture. To get there, she has to overcome a recent title challenger. Jandiroba is coming off an upset loss to Mackenzie Dern for the vacant women's strawweight title. She looks to correct course by stopping Ricci's ascent.

 
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Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev scores another first-round finish

Yakhyaev was a -1800 betting favorite for good reason. "The Hunter" improved to 9-0 professionally with his eighth first-round stoppage. Yakhyaev took a few hard shots early from Brendson Ribeiro, who had nearly three times more professional experience. However, Yakhyaev got the fight in his realm off a takedown. It was only a matter of time before he secured the rear-naked choke as expected.

 
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Up next: Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Brendson Ribiero

Time to meet the biggest favorite on tonight's card. Yakhyaev is a -1600 favorite against a far more experienced Ribeiro. Many believe Yakhaev's knockout power will show itself against Ribiero, who has questionable durability despite his finishing ability.

 
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