UFC Fight Night results, highlights: Renato Moicano knocks down, submits Chris Duncan in main event

Renato Moicano is not ready to be replaced. Heading into UFC Fight Night, Chris Duncan believed he was part of a new wave in the lightweight division. Moicano had other plans.

Moicano, ranked No. 10 in the lightweight division, entered Saturday's main event on a two-fight losing skid. His recent troubles had some people convinced that Duncan, the younger fighter, would feast on Moicano's remains. That perception was challenged the moment the fight started.

Moicano quickly got a read on Duncan, his training partner at American Top Team. Perhaps Moicano's experiences on the mat informed him. The grizzled veteran checked Duncan's kicks early and started intercepting them with well-timed counter punches. The first round was reasonably competitive, but Moicano carried his success into the second frame.

Both men committed to sitting down on their punches in Round 2. Moicano dropped Duncan with a hook that had him bleeding profusely from the nose. From there, Moicano snatched Duncan's head and snapped him down. He patiently threw hard ground strikes from Duncan's back until the rear-naked choke eventually revealed itself.

"You'd better give me someone easy and ranked," Moicano, who often calls for "easy money" fights, demanded in his post-fight interview. "Otherwise, I will retire."

Moicano, who turns 37 next month, won his first fight in more than a year. He was riding high heading into 2025, stopping Benoit Saint Denis to improve his winning streak to four. A failed lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev, which Moicano took on 24 hours' notice, and a deflated loss to Beneil Dariush snapped that momentum. He's back to his winning ways after snapping Duncan's four-fight win streak.

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Duncan card, results