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UFC Fight Night results, live updates: Song Yadong, Deiveson Figueiredo battle in main event from Macau

A pair of bantamweight contenders square off in a pivotal battle on Saturday night in China

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A homecoming is on tap on Saturday night in China. Song Yadong returns home to take on former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in the headliner of UFC Fight Night from Macau. 

Yadong looks to get back in the win column after dropping a tough decision to Sean O'Malley in January. His only losses in the last four years have come against the elite of the bantamweight division in O'Malley, Cory Sandhagen and Petr Yan. 

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Yadong vs. Figueiredo for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Figueiredo, meanwhile, looks to bounce back from a tough loss to Umar Nurmagomedov on the same card. The Brazilian is just 1-3 in his last four, including missing weight by three pounds ahead of the Nurmagomedov fight. 

Check out CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Yadong vs. Figueiredo preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 4 a.m. ET with the main card starting at 7 a.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night: Yadong vs. Figueiredo card, results

Odds via DraftKings

  • Song Yadong -600 vs. Deiveson Figueiredo +440, bantamweights
  • Zhang Mingyang -258 vs. Alonzo Menifield +210, light heavyweights
  • Sergei Pavlovich -625 vs. Tallison Teixeira +455, heavyweights
  • Kai Asaura -310 vs. Cameron Smotherman +250, bantamweights
  • Jake Matthews -325 vs. Carlston Harris +260, welterweights
  • Alex Perez -142 vs. Sumudaerji +120, flyweights
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