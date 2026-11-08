A juicy UFC Fight Night double-header is headed to Saudi Arabia. Israel Adeanya vs. Shara Magomedov headlines the Dec. 5 card, with Ian Machado Garry vs. Yaroslav Amosov in the co-main event.

Magomedov, better known to UFC fans as "Shara Bullet," got what he wished for. Magomedov called out Adesanya in 2024 and again this June. While Adesanya initially dismissed the fight two years ago, their recent performances make the booking far more believable.

Two-time UFC middleweight champion Adesanya is in a serious rut. "The Last Stylebender" is on a four-fight losing streak, having suffered three straight stoppages. Most recently, Joe Pyfer knocked out Adesanya in Seattle in March.

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Magomedov has been nearly perfect in the UFC. He's 6-1 in the promotion and coming off wins over Michel Pereira and Marc-Andre Barriault.

The co-main event could be a main event in its own right -- and will get similar treatment as a five-rounder. Machado Garry gave UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev a tough fight in Garry's failed bid for the title. He's clearly skilled enough to be champion, but his reverence for Makhachev might have cost him when he needed to put his foot on the gas.

Amosov is finally reaching the heights people thought he'd reach years ago. The former Bellator welterweight champion has been perfect inside the Octagon thus far, most recently submitting Joel Alvarez. Amosov has a fantastic backstory, famously rescuing the Bellator welterweight title from the rubble of his mother's home while defending Ukraine from Russia.