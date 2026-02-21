Anthony Hernandez will look for the biggest win of his career on Saturday when he faces Sean Strickland in a middleweight clash in the main event of UFC Fight Night from Toyota Center in Houston.

Strickland is a former UFC middleweight champion, having scored a shock win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. He would go on to drop the title in his next fight, a split decision loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297. Strickland rebounded with a split decision win over Paulo Costa before losing in a championship rematch with du Plessis.

Hernandez's UFC career got off to a rough start, going 1-2 in his first three fights in the Octagon. He has since rattled off eight wins in a row to climb to the No. 4 spot in the official UFC middleweight rankings, one spot behind Strickland.

In the co-main event, Geoff Neal will meet Uros Medic as Medic looks to climb into the top 15 at 170 pounds.

Below is all the information you need to catch the action on Saturday night. Be sure to check out our preview and expert picks on the main event.

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Saturday, Feb. 21| Location: Toyota Center -- Houston

Start times: Prelims -- 5 p.m. | Main card -- 8 p.m.

Watch live: Subscribe to Paramount+

