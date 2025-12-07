Anthony Hernandez is finally getting the big fight he's worked hard for. "Fluffy" draws former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland at UFC Fight Night in Houston on Feb. 21. The fight was announced on Saturday during the UFC 323 PPV broadcast.

Hernandez built a cult following by fighting all comers, no matter who the promotion put in front of him. A Fight Night main event against Reinier de Ridder was his chance to earn a middleweight title shot; however, an injury forced him off the card. Brendan Allen, who Hernandez beat in February, upset De Ridder in October, clearing an obstacle from Hernandez's path.

Strickland returns to action for the first time since his second title loss to former champion Dricus du Plessis. Currently ranked No. 3 in the UFC's official 185-pound rankings, a win is imperative if he wants to fight reigning champ Khamzat Chimaev.

The winner of this five-round main event must also contend with Nassourdine Imavov, who's currently ranked No. 2 and on a five-fight winning streak. Herandez has won eight consecutive exciting fights; meanwhile, Strickland holds a 2023 victory over Imavov.