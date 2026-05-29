UFC Fight Night start time for Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo: Where to watch live on Paramount+

The UFC Octagon returns to China on Saturday, with a UFC Fight Night event headlined by a big bantamweight bout between Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Yadong has established himself as a player at 135 pounds, but has failed to break through to the level of championship contender. Yadong now has a chance to pick up a big win over a former UFC champion, and to do so in his home country of China.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Yadong vs. Figueiredo for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

For Figueiredo, a two-time former flyweight champion, Saturday likely represents his last gasp at remaining near the top of the game. After winning three fights upon his arrival at bantamweight, Figueiredo is now on a 1-3 skid that includes a decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov in January.

There are some other intriguing fights set for the event, including a heavyweight clash between Sergei Pavlovich and Tallison Teixeira.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday in Macau, China. Also, be sure to check out our full preview and expert picks for the main event.

How to watch UFC Fight Night on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, May 30 | Start time: 7 a.m. (Main card) | 4 a.m. (Preliminary card)

Location: Galaxy Arena -- Macau, China

TV Channel: | Stream: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights stream exclusively on the service for seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

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There are two available plans featuring subscriptions that can be purchased monthly or annually for additional savings. UFC numbered events, UFC Fight Nights and UFC archival content are available on both plans, as is the NFL on CBS, UCL games, March Madness, the Big Ten and hundreds of other sporting events per year.

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UFC Fight Night card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Song Yadong -600 Deiveson Figueiredo +440 Bantamweight Zhang Mingyang -258 Alonzo Menifield +210 Light Heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich -625 Tallison Teixeira +455 Heavyweight Kai Asakura -310 Cameron Smotherman +250 Bantamweight Jake Matthews -325 Carlston Harris +260 Welterweight Alex Perez -142 Sumudaerji +120 Flyweight

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 329 and many more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.