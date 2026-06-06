UFC Fight Night start time for Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim: Where to watch live on Paramount+

Belal Muhammad made good on a long-awaited title shot in 2024, defeating Leon Edwards to become UFC welterweight champion. On Saturday, Muhammad will look to snap a two-loss skid since that title win when he faces Gabriel Bonfim in the main event of UFC Fight Night from Las Vegas.

Muhammad won nine consecutive fights before being give a shot at Edwards and the title. That night, he fought brilliantly and won a clear unanimous decision to grab the title. Muhammad's reign was shortlived, as he was outworked by Jack Della Maddalena in his first title defense. After dropping the belt, Muhammad lost again, this time by decision to Ian Machado Garry.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs. Bonfim for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Bonfim has rattled off four consecutive victories, picking up wins over Ange Loosa, Khaos Williams, Stephen Thompson and Randy Brown. He has battled his way to No. 11 in the official UFC welterweight rankings with a 6-1 record in the promotion.

The winner on Saturday will be in the top 10, while the loser will need to find a big change to build momentum in a highly competitive decision.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday in Las Vegas. Also, be sure to check out our full preview and expert picks for the main event.

How to watch UFC Fight Night on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: June 6 | Start time: 8 p.m. (Main card) | 5 p.m. (Preliminary card)

Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas

Stream: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights stream exclusively on the service for seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

All Paramount+ subscribers -- Premium and Essential -- can also stream an extensive archive of UFC content, including a deep library of past UFC fights on demand, iconic fights and features on champions and UFC legends, series like UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown, exclusive interviews with athletes, previews of every numbered event with CBS Sports experts and much more.

How much does Paramount+ cost?

There are two available plans featuring subscriptions that can be purchased monthly or annually for additional savings. UFC numbered events, UFC Fight Nights and UFC archival content are available on both plans, as is the NFL on CBS, UCL games, March Madness, the Big Ten and hundreds of other sporting events per year.

Most important: There is no additional fee to watch UFC on Paramount+ events live and/or on demand. Everything is included with the price of your subscription. Say goodbye to pay-per-view! Plus, Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. can stream events in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

What else is included on Paramount+?

Both plans allow subscribers to watch more than 40,000 episodes and movies and stream content on three devices at once, including Paramount+ originals like Landman and 1923, new release films like Top Gun: Maverick and The Naked Gun, popular and classic films like Gladiator and The Wolf of Wall Street, and the catalogs of Comedy Central (featuring South Park), Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and beyond.

What devices support Paramount+?

Stream Paramount+ on any device listed here! For more information, including supported models or operating systems, visit the Paramount+ FAQ: Computer, Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Apple Vision Pro, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Cox Contour bo, DISH Hopper 3 with Hopper Plus, DIRECTV Gemini, Fire TV/Tablet, GoogleTV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, VIDAA TV, Xbox, Xfinity and Xumo.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 329 and many more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.