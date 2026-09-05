A big-time lightweight battle is set for Saturday in Paris. In the main event, Salahdine Parnasse will make his long-awaited debut against proven UFC contender Dan Hooker.

Parnasse held championships in two divisions in respected European promotion KSW, and spent the previous years proving himself as one of the best fighters in the world not currently signed to a UFC contract. Now ready to debut in the world's biggest fight promotion, Parnasse gets the chance to break on to the biggest of stages in front of his countrymen.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Parnasse for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Hooker has been around the block and fought many of the most notable names of his era. Never an easy out, Hooker will look to continue the trend of heavily hyped debutants struggling in their first trip to the Octagon.

The rest of Saturday's card is littered with some familiar names, including Michael "Venom" Page, who will be looking for his fourth consecutive victory when he takes on Nursulton Ruziboev in a middleweight battle.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday in Paris. Also, be sure to check out our full preview and expert picks for the main event.

How to watch UFC Fight Night on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Sept. 5 | Start time: 3 p.m. ET (Main card), noon ET (Prelims)

Location: Accor Arena -- Paris

TV Channel: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

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UFC Fight Night card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

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