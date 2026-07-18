UFC Fight Night start time for Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman: Where to watch live on Paramount+

A pair of champions in quite different circumstances meet on Saturday in Oklahoma City with the goal of getting back to a championship. In Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event, Dricus du Plessis will battle Kamaru Usman in a middleweight showdown.

Usman is a former welterweight champion who is now making the move to middleweight. Usman has one previous middleweight fight, when he stepped in on short notice to face Khamzat Chimaev in a losing effort in 2023. The loss to Chimaev was Usman's third consecutive defeat. He has since rebounded with a win over Joaquin Buckley in June 2025, his only fight since the Chimaev loss.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: du Plessis vs. Usman for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Du Plessis rattled off nine straight victories after joining the UFC roster. The final three of those wins were in middleweight title fights against Sean Strickland (twice) and Israel Adesanya. In his most recent fight, du Plessis dropped the title in a decision loss to Chimaev. He now enters the Octagon looking to rebound from his first UFC defeat.

Kamaru Usman still chasing history of joining two-division champion club ahead of Fight Night main event Brian Campbell

There are some other familiar names on Saturday's card, including former middleweight title contender Jared Cannonier and Christian Leroy Duncan, who will meet in an important middleweight bout.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday in Oklahoma City. Also, be sure to check out our full preview and expert picks for the main event.

How to watch UFC Fight Night on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, July 18 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City

TV channel: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

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UFC Fight Night card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

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