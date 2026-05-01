Former welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena returns to the Octagon on Saturday, marking the first time he has fought since dropping the belt to Islam Makhachev. Standing across the Octagon will be another elite striker, Brazilian heavy hitter Carlos Prates. The two square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Della Maddalena's backyard of Perth, Australia.

A win for either man moves them toward a potential future title shot, while a loss represents a major setback in their respective quests to reach the top of the mountain.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs. Prates for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Della Maddalena won his first eight UFC bouts, culminating in a title-winning performance against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. He was not able to hold on to the title for long, running into Makhachev, CBS Sports' No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

Prates has not yet experienced a title fight in the UFC, but he has piled up six Performance of the Night bonuses in his six Octagon victories. Only one man, Ian Machado Garry, has managed to defeat Prates in his UFC career.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday in Australia along with our full preview and expert picks on the main event.

How to watch UFC Fight Night on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: May 2 | Start time: 7 a.m. (Main Card) | 4 a.m. (Preliminary Card)

Location: RAC Arena -- Perth, Australia

Stream: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights stream exclusively on the service for seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

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UFC Fight Night card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Carlos Prates -118 Jack Della Maddalena -102 Welterweight Quillan Salkilld -455 Beneil Dariush +350 Lightweight Steve Erceg -238 Tim Elliott +195 Flyweight Brando Pericic -142 Shamil Gaziev +120 Heavyweight Tai Tuivasa -218 Louie Sutherland +180 Heavyweight

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 327 and seven more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced through May 2026. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.