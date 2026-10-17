Top 15 welterweights are set to clash on Saturday in Edmonton. Joaquin Buckley and Mike Malott will meet in a pivotal fight at 170 pounds in the UFC Fight Night main event.

Buckley is at a key moment in his career. After a six-fight winning streak culminated in knockout wins over Stephen Thompson and Colby Covington, Buckley seemed ready to crack into the upper echelon of the division, but he has since suffered back-to-back decision losses to Kamaru Usman and Sean Brady.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Malott for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Malott has become a staple of UFC cards in Canada. After fighting twice in the United States to start his Octagon career, Malott will be fighting for a seven consecutive time in his home country. Malott has won four straight, most recently scoring a TKO win over former title contender Gilbert Burns.

Joaquin Buckley still bothered by 2025 title shot snub: I had the tools to give Islam Makhachev real problems Brian Campbell

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday in Las Vegas. Also, be sure to check out our full preview and expert picks for the main event.

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card), 5 p.m. (Prelims)

Location: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Canada

TV Channel: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights stream exclusively on the service for seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

All Paramount+ subscribers -- Premium and Essential -- can also stream an extensive archive of UFC content, including a deep library of past UFC fights on demand, iconic fights and features on champions and UFC legends, series like UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown, exclusive interviews with athletes, previews of every numbered event with CBS Sports experts and much more.

How much does Paramount+ cost?

There are two available plans featuring subscriptions that can be purchased monthly or annually for additional savings. UFC numbered events, UFC Fight Nights and UFC archival content are available on both plans, as is the NFL on CBS, UCL games, March Madness, the Big Ten and hundreds of other sporting events per year.

Most important: There is no additional fee to watch UFC on Paramount+ events live and/or on demand. Everything is included with the price of your subscription. Say goodbye to pay-per-view! Plus, Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. can stream events in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

What else is included on Paramount+?

Both plans allow subscribers to watch more than 40,000 episodes and movies and stream content on three devices at once, including Paramount+ originals like Landman and 1923, new release films like Top Gun: Maverick and The Naked Gun, popular and classic films like Gladiator and The Wolf of Wall Street, and the catalogs of Comedy Central (featuring South Park), Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and beyond.

What devices support Paramount+?

Stream Paramount+ on any device listed here! For more information, including supported models or operating systems, visit the Paramount+ FAQ: Computer, Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Apple Vision Pro, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Cox Contour bo, DISH Hopper 3 with Hopper Plus, DIRECTV Gemini, Fire TV/Tablet, GoogleTV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, VIDAA TV, Xbox, Xfinity and Xumo.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 333 and many more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.