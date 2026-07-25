UFC Fight Night start time for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Guskov: Where to watch live on Paramount+

A former champion is set to make his return on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. Magomed Ankalaev is back in action in the main event of UFC Fight Night when he takes on late replacement Bogdan Guskov at the Etihad Arena.

Ankalaev was originally scheduled to face Khalil Rountree Jr. in this spot, but an injury forced his withdrawal. Instead, he takes on another rising contender in Guskov, who was preparing for a fight next week in Serbia.

The fight marks Ankalaev's first appearance since his rematch with Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title. Ankalaev said he entered the fight with a significant rib injury and has plans to erase that memory quickly on Saturday.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Guskov, meanwhile, was on a four-fight win streak before earning a draw against another former champion his last time out in Jan Blachowicz. Guskov was prepping to face Blachowicz in a rematch when he got the call for this showdown instead.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Also, be sure to check out our full preview and expert picks for the main event.

How to watch UFC Fight Night on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, July 25 | Start time: Noon ET (main card)

Location: Etihad Arena -- Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.

TV channel: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

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UFC Fight Night card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

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