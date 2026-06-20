UFC Fight Night start time for Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi: Where to watch live on Paramount+

Elite flyweights will meet for a second time on Saturday, though this time they'll do it in the famed UFC Octagon. The main event of UFC Fight Night will see Manel Kape clash with Kyoji Horiguchi.

The pair first met in the 2017 Rizin Bantamweight Grand Prix semifinals. The veteran Horiguchi entered the night with 11 more fights than Kape and his experience shone through, scoring a third-round knockdown before securing a submission. Horiguchi would go on to knock out Shintaro Ishiwatari and win the tournament later that night.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Horiguchi joined Rizin after leaving UFC with a 7-1 record in his first run. He started his second stint in the promotion this past November and has rattled off wins over Tagir Ulanbekov and Amir Albazi to place himself on the fringes of title contention. Horiguchi is also on a seven-fight winning streak.

Kape has experienced some rocky days in his career, including dropping his first two UFC fights. Since those back-to-back losses, Kape has piled up seven wins in eight fights, including a current three-fight winning streak. Kape's three most recent fights have been arguably the best stretch of his career, with a trio of stoppage wins, most recently scoring a knockout of top 10 mainstay Brandon Royval.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday in Las Vegas. Also, be sure to check out our full preview and expert picks for the main event.

How to watch UFC Fight Night on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: June 20 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card) | 5 p.m. ET (Preliminary card)

Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas

Stream: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights stream exclusively on the service for seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

All Paramount+ subscribers -- Premium and Essential -- can also stream an extensive archive of UFC content, including a deep library of past UFC fights on demand, iconic fights and features on champions and UFC legends, series like UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown, exclusive interviews with athletes, previews of every numbered event with CBS Sports experts and much more.

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UFC Fight Night card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 329 and many more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.