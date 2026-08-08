UFC Fight Night start time for Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld: Where to watch live on Paramount+

A big-time lightweight battle is set for UFC Fight Night on Saturday night in Las Vegas. In that fight, Mateusz Gamrot will clash with Quillan Salkilld.

Gamrot enters the fight holding the No. 8 spot in the UFC's official media rankings. He has been in with some of the biggest names in the division, including a 3-2 run in his five most recent fights. In that five-fight stretch, Gamrot has defeated former champion Rafael dos Anjos, while losing to longtime contender Dan Hooker and former champion Charles Oliveira.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

While Gamrot has been in the mix for many years, Salkilld is on his way up. After losing the first fight of his professional career, Salkilld has gone on a 12-fight winning streak. Five of those wins have come as a member of the UFC roster, and Salkilld has finished four of those bouts, winning Performance of the Night bonuses for all four finishes.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday in Las Vegas. Also, be sure to check out our full preview and expert picks for the main event.

How to watch UFC Fight Night on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Aug. 8 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card) | 5 p.m. ET (Prelims)

Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas

TV Channel: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights stream exclusively on the service for seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

All Paramount+ subscribers -- Premium and Essential -- can also stream an extensive archive of UFC content, including a deep library of past UFC fights on demand, iconic fights and features on champions and UFC legends, series like UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown, exclusive interviews with athletes, previews of every numbered event with CBS Sports experts and much more.

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UFC Fight Night card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 329 and many more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.