UFC action returns to Las Vegas with an interesting Fight Night event on Saturday. In the main event, one of the UFC's brightest young stars returns to action when Raul Rosas Jr. takes on Raoni Barcelos.

Rosas' spot atop the card is interesting because he will become the youngest fighter to headline a UFC event. Despite joining the UFC at just 17, Rosas has found plenty of success in the Octagon. The young American has a five-fight winning streak since dropping his second UFC fight.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Rosas vs. Barcelos for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Barcelos enters the Octagon at 39, giving him far more experience in life and inside the Octagon. While he went through a rough 1-4 stretch in the middle of his UFC run, that came between two different five-fight winning streaks, including the one he is currently riding.

UFC Fight Night: Raul Rosas Jr., Raoni Barcelos set for intriguing bantamweight crossroads fight Brian Campbell

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday in Las Vegas. Also, be sure to check out our full preview and expert picks for the main event.

How to watch UFC Fight Night on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card), 5 p.m. ET (Prelims)

Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas

TV Channel: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights stream exclusively on the service for seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

All Paramount+ subscribers -- Premium and Essential -- can also stream an extensive archive of UFC content, including a deep library of past UFC fights on demand, iconic fights and features on champions and UFC legends, series like UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown, exclusive interviews with athletes, previews of every numbered event with CBS Sports experts and much more.

How much does Paramount+ cost?

There are two available plans featuring subscriptions that can be purchased monthly or annually for additional savings. UFC numbered events, UFC Fight Nights and UFC archival content are available on both plans, as is the NFL on CBS, UCL games, March Madness, the Big Ten and hundreds of other sporting events per year.

Most important: There is no additional fee to watch UFC on Paramount+ events live and/or on demand. Everything is included with the price of your subscription. Say goodbye to pay-per-view! Plus, Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. can stream events in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

What else is included on Paramount+?

Both plans allow subscribers to watch more than 40,000 episodes and movies and stream content on three devices at once, including Paramount+ originals like Landman and 1923, new release films like Top Gun: Maverick and The Naked Gun, popular and classic films like Gladiator and The Wolf of Wall Street, and the catalogs of Comedy Central (featuring South Park), Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and beyond.

What devices support Paramount+?

Stream Paramount+ on any device listed here! For more information, including supported models or operating systems, visit the Paramount+ FAQ: Computer, Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Apple Vision Pro, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Cox Contour bo, DISH Hopper 3 with Hopper Plus, DIRECTV Gemini, Fire TV/Tablet, GoogleTV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, VIDAA TV, Xbox, Xfinity and Xumo.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 332 and many more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.