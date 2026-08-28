North American fight fans will need an early alarm for Saturday's UFC Fight Night card in Shanghai. Umar Nurmagomedov and Song Yadong headline a morning of fights, with their main event having major implications for the bantamweight division.

Nurmagomedov's dominance keeps him in the title picture after falling short to Merab Dvalishvili last year. The No. 2 ranked bantamweight contender needs a statement win to separate himself from the pack, especially after Sean O'Malley's walk-off knockout at UFC Freedom 250. Yadong has his own opportunity to shake things up. The Chinese contender is often one big win away from a breakthrough. Beating Nurmagomedov accomplishes just that.

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China is well represented throughout the main card. Former UFC title challenger Yan Xiaonan, Aoriqileng, Sumudaerji and Liu Ce all compete in Shanghai. Sumudaerji has arguably the toughest assignment of the bunch against former two-time RIZIN champion Kai Asakura. Asakura's UFC run got off to a rough start, but the Japanese star looks like a killer since returning to bantamweight.

Bilal Hasan could kick off the main card in style. "The Indoninja" punched his UFC ticket with a 45-second knockout on "Dana White's Contender Series." Hasan now follows Week 1 contract winner Anthony Wint in making a quick turnaround for his UFC debut.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday in Shanghai. Also, be sure to check out our full preview and expert picks for the main event.

How to watch UFC Fight Night on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Aug. 29 | Start time: 6 a.m. ET (Main card), 3 a.m. ET (Prelims)

Location: Oriental Sports Center -- Shanghai

TV Channel: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

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UFC Fight Night card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Umar Nurmagomedov -625 Song Yadong +455 Bantamweight Yan Xiaonan -155 Denise Gomes +130 Women's strawweight Kai Asakura -470 Aoriqileng +360 Bantamweight Sumudaerji -218 Alex Perez +180 Flyweight Liu Ce -192 Levi Rodrigues Jr. +160 Light heavyweight Bilal Hasan -800 Nilson Rojas +550 Flyweight

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 331 and many more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses, with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available with your Paramount+ subscription.