UFC Fight Night start time for Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez: Where to watch live on Paramount+

"The Doctor" is making a house call. Uros Medic returns home to Serbia, headlining UFC's debut in the nation and its capital. He won't be alone, though, as fellow Serbian fighter Aleksandar Rakic is along for the ride to Belgrade.

UFC Fight Night on Saturday seems like a homecoming celebration for Serbia's top exports. Medic and Rakic are significant betting favorites in their respective fights against Daniel Rodriguez and Marcin Tybura. Medic is nearly a 4-1 favorite against Rodriguez, the latter of whom returns after an eight-month prison stint in Mexico for marijuana possession.

"We don't get paid by the hour," said Medic, who hasn't seen a second round in his last five UFC appearances, in a conversation with CBS Sports' Brian Campbell. "... It's not reckless, it's just a way I put the pace on."

Serbia hasn't produced a mixed martial artist better than Rakic. "Rocket" once had a surefire trajectory to the top. However, four consecutive losses have forced Rakic to seek greener pastures. On Saturday, he makes his heavyweight debut against perennial contender Tybura. Once on the cusp of a title shot, Tybura risks the first three-fight losing streak of his career if he can't resist Rakic.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday in Belgrade. Check out CBS Sports' full UFC Fight Night preview with predictions and expert picks for the main event.

How to watch UFC Fight Night on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Aug. 1 | Start time: 1 p.m. (Main card) | 10 a.m. (Prelims)

Location: Belgrade Arena -- Belgrade, Serbia

TV Channel: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

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UFC Fight Night card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

Many UFC numbered events and UFC Fight Nights have already been announced. Additional events will be set as the year progresses, with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.

Who will win Medic vs. Rodriguez, and how exactly will the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 2018, and find out.