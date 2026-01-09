UFC paints on a fresh canvas in 2026. A seven-year deal between UFC and Paramount+ begins later this month, removing the pay-per-view model and reimagining matchmaking elements.

There are differences between dream fights, fights the UFC can make, and the ones they'll book. A Ronda Rousey comeback would be front-page news, but it's unlikely to happen. Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev is gangbusters, but the timing doesn't line up well for 2026 -- Chimaev hasn't defended the middleweight title yet, and Pereira wants to move up and challenge at heavyweight. Even Jon Jones' return is unlikely based on UFC CEO Dana White's statements. Fortunately, grounding expectations still leaves us with numerous blockbuster fights.

With 2026 underway, let's explore the five biggest fights to make this year, rooted in reality.

Welterweight title: Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria

Can you name a bigger super fight you can make right now? I don't think it's possible. Makhachev and Topuria are the very best the promotion has to offer: reigning UFC champions, two-division champs and the active top two pound-for-pound fighters. Topuria and Makhachev are among the sport's most popular fighters and have an existing rivalry to build on. Very rarely do the stars align so strongly.

The UFC has hurdles to overcome before booking this fight. Topuria will miss the first quarter of 2025, at minimum, while battling an alleged extortion plot. The UFC needs championship main events, meaning Makhachev will likely defend his title before then. The four welterweight contenders that come to mind are Kamaru Usman, Ian Machado Garry, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Michael Morales. Whatever direction the UFC goes, a successful title defense gives Makhachev enough time to fight Topuria in the back half of 2026. Topuria's timeline might be even tighter with a rightful challenger awaiting him.

Lightweight title: Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett

UFC 324 will be headlined by an interim lightweight title fight in Topuria's absence. The winner, either Justin Gaethje or Pimblett, should be in line for a title unifier. With complete respect to Gaethje, arguably the most exciting fighter in UFC history, Topuria vs. Pimblett is the bigger box office fight. Topuria and Pimblett's heated rivalry dates back years. In 2022, Topuria and Pimblett had a heated altercation in a London hotel.

Pimblett was a lightweight prospect whose commercial appeal far outweighed his critical success. Topuria was an unheralded featherweight. A fight between them made little sense. Topuria eclipsed Pimblett in a few short years, becoming a two-division champion and graduating to Pimblett's weight class. "The Baddy" took more time to mature into an elite fighter, but is now on the cusp of holding an interim title.

UFC 324 has shades of Conor McGregor vs. Chad Mendes -- the loudmouth European fighting the heavy-handed American, with a shot at a decorated international champion in the balance. Pimblett parading around with the interim title while mocking Topuria makes for excellent television. A press conference tour would kick it into overdrive. Pimblett needs to overcome Gaethje for any of this to come to fruition, but it'll be a big deal if it does.

Women's bantamweight title: Amanda Nunes or Kayla Harrison vs. Valentina Shevchenko



Nunes and Harrison are keeping the women's bantamweight division afloat. Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena failed to generate interest as UFC champions. In hindsight, they were detours between Nunes' retirement and Harrison's reign. The division gets back on track at UFC 324.

Harrison vs. Nunes serves as the co-main event. It immediately stands among the most pivotal women's fights of all time. Nunes is the greatest women's MMA fighter ever: a former two-division champion who beat Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Valentina Shevchenko (twice) and many more. Harrison is among the most decorated women's combat athletes: a two-time gold medalist judoka, two-time PFL tournament winner, and reigning UFC champion. The promotion should get creative if they want to keep the momentum rolling coming out of UFC 324.

UFC women's flyweight champion Shevchenko is coming off arguably her career-defining win, preventing former UFC women's champ Zhang Weili from joining the exclusive champ-champ club. "Bullet" doesn't have much left to prove at 125 pounds. She's the division's best fighter by a mile and long ago solidified her spot on the women's MMA Mount Rushmore. Natalia Silva and Erin Blanchfield are suitable contenders, but they can wait.

Shevchenko has expressed interest in fighting Harrison, an idea floated by the women's bantamweight champ. She also wants to avenge her two losses to Nunes. Their second fight, a split decision, is heavily disputed as fans continue debating who should have left Canada as women's bantamweight champion.

Conor McGregor vs. Anyone

A decade ago, the UFC sold for more than $4 billion. McGregor was pivotal to the sport's popularity boom at the time. He and Rousey were the biggest stars MMA has ever seen. Now, his reputation couldn't be much lower. Consecutive losses to Dustin Poirier hurt his competitive standing, and pulling out of his 2024 return against Michael Chandler with a broken pinky toe killed his goodwill with fans. He was also suspended for 18 months for a UFC anti-doping violation.

Despite all of that, McGregor probably outdraws every current fighter on the UFC roster. His name, for better or worse, transcends MMA. It doesn't matter who he fights at this point. Chandler is still the most suitable opponent, especially in his current state. He also deserves it after McGregor stalled his career. UFC could also re-sign Nate Diaz for a long-overdue trilogy that should tap into a big market.

McGregor has feverishly campaigned to fight at the White House card. He'll be eligible to compete by then. Unlike Jones, UFC CEO Dana White has expressed interest in bringing McGregor back for the event.

Bantamweight title: Petr Yan vs. Sean O'Malley

A new champion brings new possibilities. Dvalishvili nearly cleaned out the bantamweight division before Yan spoiled his plans to be the first UFC champion to make four title defenses in one year. CBS Sports' 2025 Fighter of the Year has numerous exciting options in his future. A trilogy fight with Dvalishvili and a first-time encounter with Umar Nurmagomedov sound terrific, but something about the Sean O'Malley rematch stands out. The two men previously fought in 2022. It was considered a mismatch at the time. Yan was the former champion and top contender against the rising star O'Malley who seemed to have more bark than bite.

The fight overdelivered. It was a competitive three-round battle that earned Fight of the Night honors. O'Malley gave a great account of himself, though most believe Yan edged him out -- 96% of media scores gathered by MMA Decisions saw it for Yan. The judges disagreed. O'Malley was awarded a controversial split decision that expedited his trajectory to becoming UFC champion. Yan demolished Dvalishvili in their rematch, so why not continue the revenge tour against O'Malley?

O'Malley fights Song Yadong on the UFC 324 main card; meanwhile, Nurmagomedov fights Deiveson Figueiredo on the undercard. A victory puts either man in a prime position to challenge Yan, but O'Malley's elevated position on the card suggests the promotion sees him as the more valuable player.