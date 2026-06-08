UFC Freedom 250: Ilia Topuria says Justin Gaethje 'crossed the line' with comments about his ex-wife

Ilia Topuria has plenty of motivation to fall back on for his lightweight title defense on Sunday. The current UFC champion has been keeping an eye on all comments made by his opponent, Justin Gaethje, ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington D.C.

Topuria believes that Gaethje has gone too far in the trash talk about the champion.

"All that guy is, is a gimmick," Gaethje told Fox Sports Australia. "He calls himself the king. He thinks he's a God. What an annoying little bastard. I couldn't imagine being in a room with him for 30 minutes listening to him talk about himself …

"And I can say this: I would leave him. That's all I'm saying. I would leave him."

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Topuria fired back in the first episode of UFC Embedded on Monday before a lengthy post on X.

"Justin crossed a line," Topuria wrote. "What happened between my ex-wife and me is our business. We may no longer be together, but she is the mother of my daughter. To everyone insulting her or speaking about things they know nothing about: show some respect. You don't have to respect our relationship. But respecting someone's mother should be one of the most basic codes in life."

The two had already begun feuding in the media last week, when Gaethje's father, John Ray, said his son was ready to beat "another short guy" in the main event. Topuria didn't take too kindly to those remarks, writing in response that he would show Gaethje's father what he already knows.