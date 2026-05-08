The entire UFC Freedom 250 roster is converging on Newark, New Jersey. Ilia Topuria, Alex Pereira and the 12 other fighters on the White House card arrive for a pre-fight press conference the day before UFC 328.

UFC Freedom 250, named in celebration of the United States' birthday, takes place on the White House lawn on June 14. Every athlete competing on the card will be at Friday's press conference. Expect a very different flavor compared to Thursday's presser with Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland.

This press conference might not have the vitriol of UFC 328's main event, but it features some of the promotion's best and most popular fighters. Topuria and O'Malley always have something to say. Pereira and Justin Gaethje are exciting fan favorites. And good luck keeping Josh Hokit from the microphone, especially after putting on a heavyweight classic with Curtis Blaydes.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC 328: Chimaev vs. Strickland live for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Friday's press conference will stream live on Paramount+ and the official UFC YouTube channel.

Where to watch UFC Freedom 250 press conference

Date: May 8

Location: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Start time: 5 p.m. ET

Watch live: YouTube and Paramount+

UFC Freedom 250 press conference attendees