UFC Freedom 250 results, highlights: Mauricio Ruffy scores highlight reel knockout of Michael Chandler

Mauricio Ruffy walked out of UFC Freedom 250 with a big statement win over iron-tough Michael Chandler. While Chandler attempted to use movement and a blend of wrestling and striking to slow the dynamic striking attack of Ruffy, Ruffy never hesitated to unload flashy strikes before dropping and finishing Chandler in the first round of their lightweight bout on the South Lawn of the White House.

Chandler circled to open the fight, throwing leg kicks in an attempt to throw Ruffy off with movement. Chandler showed a willingness to dig into his wrestling, as well, looking for early takedowns that Ruffy was able to avoid. Ruffy responded with a heavy leg kick and a long jab that forced Chandler onto the back foot briefly.

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Chandler kept flashing the idea of a takedown, but without committing, which allowed Ruffy to land stiff jabs and straight right hands. Ruffy then buzzed Chandler with a spinning heel kick. Chandler attempted a takedown, which Ruffy avoided before landing nasty shots to the body and head. Another spinning heel kick from Ruffy landed, hurting Chandler again.

As Chandler's body betrayed him, Ruffy poured on the attack with punches, blasting Chandler to the head as Chandler turtled on the ground until the stoppage came at the 4:29 mark of Round 1.

Knowing the lightweight championship would be on the line in the main event, Ruffy staked his claim to a future title shot, saying he has had discussions about fighting for the belt.

"I want to be the champion of this division," Ruffy said. "I do believe I'm next up for this title shot. We've been talking."

Ruffy then proposed to his girlfriend Nadine, saying there is no better place after not having the money to do so previously. Nadine responded with a thumbs-up, capping off an electric night for Ruffy, who is now 5-1 in UFC competition.