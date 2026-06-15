UFC Freedom 250 results, highlights: Sean O'Malley brings 'The Suga Show' to the White House with TKO win

In the fifth bout of UFC Freedom 250 from the South Lawn of the White House, former bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley made it five-for-five on knockout finishes as he dropped Aiemann Zahabi twice for a second-round stoppage.

Zahabi used movement early, as expected, and picked spots to try and explode forward with leg kicks. Zahabi kept circling and circling as O'Malley attempted to follow and figure out a way to cut off the Octagon. Zahabi seemed like the leg kick was going to be his primary early weapon. Zahabi also popped off some left hands and more leg kicks when O'Malley tried to get inside.

While Zahabi kept trying to work the kicks and movement, O'Malley's best strike in the first round was a straight right to the body until a hard left hand seemed to buzz Zahabi late in the round.

Zahabi tried to continue working leg kicks, but O'Malley seemed comfortable with his punches after figuring out the appropriate range in the late stages of the first round.

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Zahabi, bloodied from O'Malley's punches, continued to attack the legs, even after O'Malley switched stances in response to the barrage of leg kicks.

Things took a sudden change when O'Malley landed a hard jab that stunned Zahabi and caused him to hit the canvas. Zahabi got back to his feet but went down again when O'Malley cracked him with a right hand. Rather than follow Zahabi to the mat, O'Malley gave a salute as the referee jumped in to halt the fight.

The stoppage may have been a bit on the quick side as Zahabi appeared ready to defend himself, but two quick knockdowns in a row were all the referee needed to see as the bout was stopped at the 4:02 mark of Round 2.

"It's hard to put into words, manifestation is a real thing," O'Malley said after his win. "I've seen this before. It's what your mind can do. I said it, it's out there."

O'Malley also didn't give much credit to Zahabi for the barrage of leg kicks.

"He was just running around, throwing those little leg kicks," O'Malley said. "They don't do a whole lot."

The win was the second for O'Malley since losing back-to-back championship bouts to Merab Dvalishvili, who has since lost the bantamweight title to Petr Yan. O'Malley said it should have been Yan facing him at the White House, but he remains locked in on the champ.

"It should have been him here tonight," O'Malley said. "I don't know why he didn't show up. Whether it's Petr or Merab, I want Yan next."