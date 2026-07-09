UFC Hall of Fame 2026 induction ceremony: Demetrious Johnson leads this year's class of inductees

The UFC honors six former champions on Thursday. The UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, a staple of International Fight Week, takes place ahead of Conor McGregor's return at UFC 329. Headlining this year's class is Demetrious Johnson.

"Mighty Mouse" Johnson has undoubtedly carved himself a Hall of Fame spot. Few fighters deserve it more. Widely considered the best flyweight of all time and a strong contender for the Mount Rushmore of MMA, Johnson has the most consecutive UFC title defenses (11) in history. His dominant run produced several memorable moments.

He famously threw Ray Borg into the air and caught him on the way down with an armbar -- one of the most iconic highlights in the sport's history. Against Horiguchi, Johnson set the record for the latest UFC finish, earning a victory with 1 second remaining in their five-round fight.

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Joining "Mighty Mouse" in the Hall of Fame are several of his modern contemporaries. Former UFC bantamweight champion Domick Cruz and former middleweight champion Chris Weidman are among this year's honorees. Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili's strawweight title clash at UFC 248, widely considered the all-time best women's MMA fight, will enter the Hall of Fame's fight wing.

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Former two-division champion Alex Pereira has already achieved Hall of Fame accolades. He'll certainly enter the modern wing one day. On Thursday, he receives the Forrest Griffin Community Award. Entering the contributor wing is longtime UFC writer and editorial director Thomas Gerbasi, who receives the award posthumously.

Below is how you can watch Thursday's celebration.

Where to watch the 2026 UFC Hall of Fame

Date: Thursday, July 9

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Watch live: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month), UFC Fight Pass and YouTube

2026 UFC Hall of Fame inductees

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson (Modern Wing)

Dominick Cruz (Modern Wing)

Chris Weidman (Modern Wing)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili (Fight Wing)

Thomas Gerbasi (Contributor Wing, posthumously)

Forrest Griffin Community Award: Alex Pereira