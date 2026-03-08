Arguably, the all-time best women's fight is headed to the UFC Hall of Fame. The UFC announced that Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk will be inducted into the promotion's Fight Wing during UFC 326 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The legendary women's strawweight title fight took place at T-Mobile Arena, the same venue hosting this weekend's numbered event headlined by Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira. Jedrzejczyk was in the building for the announcement.

Zhang vs. Jedrzejczyk co-headlined UFC 248 six years ago to the day. It was a thrilling five-round fight showcasing their elite skills and fighting spirit. Jedrzejczyk lost a narrow split decision to the defending women's strawweight champion. The aftermath was as memorable as the fight itself. Jedrzejczyk was nearly unrecognizable immediately after and in the days following the fight, due to a terrible hematoma that ballooned her face.

"The fight between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili at UFC 248 is one of the greatest fights I've ever seen," UFC president & CEO Dana White said in a statement. "This fight was incredible. You had two talented savages that wanted the strawweight title more than anything and neither one of them backed down during this fight. I knew this was going to be a badass fight and it absolutely delivered. Congrats to Joanna and Weili on a fight that will always be remembered!"

The soon-to-be Hall of Fame fight was Jedrzejczyk's penultimate outing. Zhang knocked her out in a subsequent rematch, after which Jedrzejczyk retired. While Jedrzejczyk went on to become a Hall of Famer, Zhang enjoyed a second reign as 115-pound champion before attempting two become a two-division champ last year at Madison Square Garden.

The announcement marks Jedrzejczyk's second Hall of Fame honor. She was previously inducted as a fighter into the Modern Wing.