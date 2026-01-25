The first inductee named to the 2026 UFC Hall of Fame is two-time former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. The news of Cruz's selection for the Hall of Fame was announced during Saturday's UFC 324 event, streaming live on Paramount+.

Cruz was a massively influential figure during his time as a fighter, bringing a level of movement to the Octagon that was rare for the time in which he became the king of the 135-pound division.

"Dominick Cruz is one of the greatest bantamweights in combat sports history," UFC president & CEO Dana White said in a statement. "Dominick was an amazing athlete who set the standard for bantamweights, and it will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer."

Sign up for Paramount+ and WATCH UFC 324 LIVE for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

After coming up short in a bid for the WEC featherweight championship against his iconic rival Urijah Faber in 2007, Cruz moved down to bantamweight and won the WEC title with a TKO of Brian Bowles in 2010.

Cruz continued to defend that title until it became the UFC championship, making Cruz the inaugural UFC bantamweight champion.

Cruz's first reign as champion would not end in the Octagon. He instead was forced to vacate the title due to recurring injuries.

Despite having been forced to vacate the belt, Cruz returned to action and retained the belt with a split decision win over T.J. Dillashaw in 2016. After losing the title later that same year, Cruz again was sidelined for an extended time due to multiple injuries.

Yet again, Cruz battled his way back, going 2-2 from 2020 to 2022 before finally officially retiring from active competition.

Cruz has become a staple of fight analysis, drawing on his vast high-level experience to become one of the most respected voices in the game.