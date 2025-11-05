Former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion B.J. Penn is in legal trouble yet again. ABC affiliate Island News reported that Penn was arrested in Hawaii on Tuesday morning after allegedly assaulting a man.

Police were called at 1 a.m. on Tuesday after a 45-year-old male stated he had been hit and kicked by Penn at a home in Hilo. The man was eventually able to escape from Penn and call the police. The victim went to a medical center for his injuries after reporting the alleged attack.

Penn was arrested without incident later Tuesday morning. He was charged with third-degree assault and released after posting $1,000 bail.

A Brazilian jiu-jitsu prodigy who was the first non-Brazilian to win the black belt division of the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Penn transitioned to mixed martial arts, making his MMA debut at UFC 31. He would eventually be considered one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in the world, capturing the UFC welterweight championship by defeating dominant champion Matt Hughes in 2004 and the vacant lightweight championship in a bout with Joe Stevenson in 2008.

The end of Penn's MMA career came after a 0-7-1 run from 2011 to 2019. Penn was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2015 as the inaugural inductee into the modern-era wing.

Since 2019, Penn has faced a stream of legal trouble while also engaging in a failed bid for the governorship of Hawaii in 2022.

Penn's situation has gotten very dark in 2025. Already someone who repeatedly engaged with conspiracy theories, Penn began to post videos on social media claiming that his family members had been murdered and replaced by impostors.

Tuesday's arrest marks Penn's sixth arrest in 2025 alone. Penn was arrested on family abuse charges in May after allegedly shoving his mother, Lorraine Shin, into a parked car and stealing her mail. Penn's mother was granted a protective order, which Penn has been arrested repeatedly for violating.