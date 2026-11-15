UFC's 2027 calendar is taking shape. The promotion announced a slate of UFC Fight Night events during Saturday's UFC 334 broadcast. The promotion announced Yair Rodriguez vs. Steve Garcia, Joe Pyfer vs. Bo Nickal and Sean Brady vs. Gabriel Bonfim for after the New Year.

The promotion starts the year in Dallas on Jan. 16. Rodriguez, the former UFC interim featherweight champion, returns against Garcia. Also announced for the card is a welterweight clash between Daniel Rodriguez and three-time KSW champion Roberto Soldic, plus Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Chidi Njokuani.

One week later, UFC heads back to the Meta APEX with familiar faces. Brady and Bonfim were supposed to headline UFC Fight Night on Nov. 7. However, Brady pulled out on short notice, forcing matchmakers to pivot to a surprise heavyweight fight between Waldo Cortes Acosta and Johnny Walker. Now, Brady and Bonfim give it another shot on Jan. 23.

Be sure to keep up with all the action on Saturday with our live coverage of UFC 334, including round-by-round scoring, updated fight results and highlights throughout the night!

The final new matchup announced is a clash between Pyfer and Nickal. The ranked middleweights were expected to meet at UFC 336 next month, but the fight shifted to headline the Cleveland card on Feb. 13.

It was also revealed that UFC 337 will take place in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 20, but no fights were announced.

Prior to Saturday's announcements, the only event publicly confirmed for next year was UFC 336. The Toronto numbered event is headlined by UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van vs. Manel Kape, plus Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales for the interim welterweight title.