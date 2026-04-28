Carlos Ulberg is recovering as well as one can hope after knee surgery. Ulberg, who won the UFC light heavyweight title despite tearing his ACL mid-fight, is working directly with the UFC Performance Institute to maximize his recovery.

Ulberg underwent knee surgery less than one week after knocking out Jiri Prochazka at UFC 327 to win the title. Now, he's working diligently on the rehabilitation process to expedite his return. Ulberg recently provided an update on his condition, revealing that he's moving well despite having only had surgery less than two weeks ago.

"I'm working with the PI. The staff here have been amazing," Ulberg told UFC News. "[I'm] just really positive about the progress and the rehab. It's an ACL (injury). We went into the surgery thinking this could be between six and eight months, longer for some.

"With the progress that we've got at the moment, it's only been a week now, and we're moving pretty good. I think we've got a good formula going, and the body is healing really fast."

Ulberg isn't the only one happy with his progress. The light heavyweight champion said the doctors and rehabilitation staff are also enthusiastic about how quickly he's healing. It's too soon to give a timeline for his return, but Ulberg is being proactive with his health.

"The doctors are happy, the staff is happy," he said. "It's really nice to be able to work closely with the PI and get the treatment that I need to. In all, I think we're just impressed that the surgery went well. We've done it quickly and promptly, and then got on to the rehab as soon as we could. The staff has just been on me about it. We're doing two a day, and yeah, I think we'll be all right."

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