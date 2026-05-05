Tom Aspinall sees the light at the end of the tunnel. The UFC heavyweight champion has been sidelined since October after eye pokes cut his title defense short and put him in the surgical room. Now he's back to training as his condition improves.

Aspinall underwent multiple ocular surgeries early this year to repair damage caused by Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. After consulting with medical experts this week, Aspinall is back in the gym and optimistic about his future.

"We are just on route back from the eye hospital, where today, I've had a scan, and things are progressing f---ing nicely, which I'm very happy about," Aspinall said in a YouTube video on Sunday. "They're saying, pretty soon, if things keep moving in the right direction, I will be cleared for contact. I am back in the gym, I am back training, [but] not sparring just yet. But if things keep going the way they're going, we are back."

With no timeline for a return, the promotion booked an interim heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane at the White House. Another significant heavyweight fight takes place at UFC 328 between Alexander Volkov and Waldo Cortes-Acosta.

A title unification is at the front of Aspinall's mind, but he welcomes all challengers. He's itching to fight frequently upon his return after injuries and matchmaking issues cut into his prime.

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"I'm happy to fight all of them," Aspinall said. "Anyone who deserves a shot, I'll fight them."

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