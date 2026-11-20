While Ciryl Gane is celebrating his first defense as undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, the man he put on the shelf is still waiting to be medically cleared to return to the Octagon. Former champ Tom Aspinall shared an update on social media that he is still recovering from the eye injuries he suffered in his UFC 321 fight with Gane.
Aspinall was making his own first title defense against Gane after being elevated from interim champion when Jon Jones vacated the belt upon retirement. In that fight, Gane delivered a deep eye poke that left Aspinall unable to continue, resulting in a no-contest.
Aspinall has been sidelined since that October 2025 fight and eventually relinquished the belt, at which point Gane was promoted to undisputed champion after winning the interim belt against Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250.
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When asked by a fan on Threads when he would be returning to action, Aspinall responded, "Further tests late January."
Aspinall has undergone several surgeries on his eyes while on the shelf, and it would seem a return before summer 2027 is unlikely given the timeline for testing plus the need for a full training camp once medically cleared.
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